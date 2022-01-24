ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Bursting Your Alcohol-Free Bubble: Why Quitting Alcohol Might Not Lead to Weight Loss

Cover picture for the articleI'm about to rain on your dry...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

A new exercise routine can help you change your relationship with alcohol

Join our challenge to give up alcohol the month of January and you may gain sleep, energy and even extra pocket change. Beer, wine, margaritas or old-fashioneds — whatever your drink of choice is, we're challenging you to cut it and other alcohol out for the month of January. Join the Facebook group online and connect with the community to help encourage and inspire.
FITNESS
Elkhart Truth

Why Quitting Smoking Might Be a Bit Tougher for Women

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a...
HEALTH
wspa.com

Resetting Your Weight Loss Plan

A new year a new you right? Right now is when people really start to get discouraged and give up on their diets and health plans and Brady Godfrey is here to show you top mistakes people make when trying to lose weight and how to correct them.
WEIGHT LOSS
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Frightening Side Effects Sugar Alcohol Could Have On Your Body

While we can all get a sweet tooth every now and again, eating too much sugar can wreak havoc on your body. Some people try to circumvent this with sugar alternatives, and one that is making its mark on the health food market is sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohol is a sweetener alternative that promises all the sweetness, but with less calories and consequences than regular sugar. However, is an option like this too good to be true? We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and nutritionist in private practice, what the dangerous downsides of sugar alcohol is, and why you should consider avoiding it.
HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Bella Hadid Quit Drinking Because of the "Never-Ending Pain and Stress" Alcohol Was Causing Her

Bella Hadid is joining the ranks of sober celebs—and she's being refreshingly candid about her experiences with alcohol and why she decided to stop drinking. For context, Bella's journey to sobriety is tied to her work with non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. According to the company's website, Kin "transforms the world’s oldest social ritual, drinking, into a thoughtful act of taking better care of ourselves" and is "a daily braincare ritual designed to help you connect to your center and find better balance."
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Why is alcohol thought to be relaxing? Victorian and Edwardian explorers might hold the clue

After a long, stressful day, I often find myself sitting down with a bottle of beer or a glass of wine. Such rituals are a sign that the working day is over and that the time for fun and relaxation is here. The problem is that drinking in this way doesn't work over time. Regular (and excessive) drinking is associated with depression and poor sleep and research shows it may also increase anxiety levels in the long term.
DRINKS
The Guardian

Drinks to help you cut your alcohol units

If you’re merely having a damp January, rather than a dry one – that is, you are cutting down instead of cutting out – you may well be more attracted by low-alcohol than by no-alcohol drinks, which I wrote about last week. So far as wine is...
DRINKS
prweek.com

BrewDog tackles seasonal affective disorder with Sad AF alcohol-free beer

BrewDog has tied up with mental health organization #IAmWhole to launch a campaign encouraging men to speak out about their mental health. The self-proclaimed punk brewer was inspired to launch the campaign after learning that 84% of people experiencing mental health challenges cited January as the worst month. Yet only 56% were aware that seasonal affective disorder can cause depression and anxiety.
DRINKS
WKRC

Report: No amount of alcohol is good for your heart

GENEVA, Switzerland (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - "Moderation is key" has always been the American Heart Association's guidance on alcohol, but a new, global report is pushing back, saying no amount of alcohol is good for your heart. This report comes from the World Heart Federation, an advocacy group that represents hundreds...
FOOD & DRINKS

