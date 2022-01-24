ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Gresham Wherle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Director Public Relations and Community Engagement at Interact for Health. Wherle will continue to oversee...

bizjournals

Novant Health awards additional week of PTO to employees as pandemic drags on

Novant Health has awarded full-time employees with another week of paid time off or the equivalent cash value. CEO Carl Armato announced the $40 million investment on a weekly town hall meeting. Employees who are with Novant as of Jan. 31 and are at assistant director level and below are eligible for the extra PTO. Part-time employees will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Piedmont Medical exec chosen as CEO of new Fort Mill hospital

Chris Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Rock Hill-based Piedmont Medical Center, will take over as CEO at the new Fort Mill hospital later this year. Fort Mill Medical Center is slated to open in September. Mitchell will officially take over then. The 100-bed, 200,000-square-foot hospital is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21. Construction started last spring, following a 15-year battle among four health systems to gain state approval for the project. Piedmont Medical, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), won out over Charlotte's Atrium Health to secure approval in 2019.
FORT MILL, SC
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions

Recently, Atlanta Technical College announced two key promotions in their leadership ranks. Dorna Werdelin was promoted to Vice President of Communications, Marketing, & Public Relations. Additionally, Dr. Katrina Hunter was named the Vice President of Student Engagement.  Ms. Werdelin assumed the role of Interim Associate Vice President of Communications, Marketing, and PR in early  2020 […] The post Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
#Media Relations#Interact For Health
Ohio Capital Journal

My disabled life is worthy

Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been a disturbing caveat to the casualty reports. Many of the dead, the reports say, had “comorbidities” — other conditions that left them especially vulnerable to the virus. This is true, and it needs to factor into our public health response. Instead, it’s often used to suggest […] The post My disabled life is worthy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

