Emily Gresham Wherle

Chris Mitchell, chief strategy officer at Rock Hill-based Piedmont Medical Center, will take over as CEO at the new Fort Mill hospital later this year. Fort Mill Medical Center is slated to open in September. Mitchell will officially take over then. The 100-bed, 200,000-square-foot hospital is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21. Construction started last spring, following a 15-year battle among four health systems to gain state approval for the project. Piedmont Medical, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), won out over Charlotte's Atrium Health to secure approval in 2019.
