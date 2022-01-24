Cosina/Voigtlander says they will announce new lenses at the CP+ show

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO