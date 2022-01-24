Cosina/Voigtlander says they will announce new lenses at the CP+ show

When night vision systems first began appearing in cars, I was skeptical. Then, I actually tried one out. Drivers absolutely love having the ability to see more clearly while they drive around at night. And it’s not just useful for people with poor vision, either. Night vision features can help anyone see better and farther in the dark. On top of that, these systems also help improve visibility in the rain and snow. Who wouldn’t want to see better in a storm? Of course, that brings us to the main problem with night vision systems in cars: they’re typically only...
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass
Rating: 4 Stars
HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND – The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition.
BGR may receive a commission
BGR may receive a commission
Buy from Amazon
$34.99
$23.79
Buy from...
For those of you owning Pentax lenses: The new Pentax K Lens to Sony E-Mount Monster autofocus Adapter is now in Stock at BHphoto (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
SonyAlphaBlog publishes three reviews of rather unusual lenses: Mitakon 135mm F2.5 (review here), Lensbaby Obscura 16 (review here), Mitakon 85mm F2.8 1-5X Macro (review here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I...
Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip
Rating: 4 Stars
GREAT FOR SMALL SPOTS LIKE KITCHENS & BATHROOMS. Now you can discreetly and completely hide the entire outlet, ugly plugs & cordsELIMINATE UGLY PLUGS & CORDS and restore your home’s pristine decor. This slim, wall-hugging device blends into its surroundings for an uncluttered, wireless look
BGR may receive a commission
BGR may receive a commission
Buy from Amazon
$23.95
Buy from Home Depot
$24.95
If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to...
I told you a couple of times that for sure this year we will get the A7RV and A9III. Both cameras will be on market for the second half of the year only due the worldwide sensor chip shortage. But last in December I also started to get some “hints” about unexpected new E-mount gear. And now that I got the same “hint” from three different sources I will share with you what this is about:
Is there a such thing as a “medium format look”? Check out the video to get the answer ;) **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
The three best mirrorless camera compared by Tony and Chelsea!. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Topaz released the new DeNoise AI v3.5 update. You save 15% using our checkout code “rumor“. Added ability to use eraser end of tablet stylus to erase mask. Added current mask to the navigator while in masking mode. Changed error “0” message on login to be more explicit...
Nikon Japan has issued the updated release dates for several of their new NIKKOR Z lenses and accessories. Scheduled release date – January 28, 2022 (Friday):. Lens hood HB-102 (Z 24-120 accessory) Lens hood HB-93A (Z 28-75 accessories) Scheduled release date – February 4, 2022 (Friday):. Lens hood...
Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 Di III VXD G2 – Review w/ Sony A7IV. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Impressive shockwave recording of the volcano eruption from space (Mirrorlessrumors). Introducing the Pack-and-Go Moza AirCross 3 Gimbal (Explora). How to Use...
Wide-aperture 85mm lenses are some of the most popular out there, a fact the seemingly never-ending arms race between manufacturers for the most bokeh-licious portrait lens can attest to. Not all of us want to spend over $2,000 on such a lens, though, and there are plenty of options that still offer good image quality at much more affordable prices. This excellent video comparison takes a look at two such options.
One of our favorite sources for daily deals, Amazon recently slashed prices on popular products such as Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, Fire TV Sticks, Bowflex dumbbells, and more during the month of January, and the deals show no sign of stopping. Today, it’s offering Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones at 49% off, which drops the cost to $128.00. This is an insanely good sale — the best we’ve seen, in fact, on noise-cancelling headphones so far this year — given the quality of these headphones and their original price tag of $249.99.
The Sony WH-XB910N EXTRA BASS Noise Cancelling...
Today only you save big on Sandisk SD cards and storage at Amazon (Click here) and BHphoto (Click here). You also save big on Western Digital storage at BHphoto (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
Skylum launched new offers on Luminar AI and the future Luminar Neo bundles. You save additional $10 using our checkout code “SAR” The offer ends on 31/01/2022. Luminar NEO + 1 Free Pack – 30% discount: 69 $/€. Luminar NEO + Luminar AI + 1 Free Pack...
When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30!
There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Drone with Camera FPV Wifi 720P HD Remote Control
Rating: 3.5 Stars
Drone with HD Camera & Live Videos: The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD 90°manual adjustable HD camera can captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can enjoy beautiful scenery in your smart phone by wifi real-time transmission and upload videos and pictures to your social platforms with one button.
BGR may receive a commission
BGR may receive a commission
Buy from Amazon
$79.99
$45.59
Buy from eBay
$91.49
Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case...
Things have been pretty quiet on the micro four-thirds (M4/3) front for some time now, however, all of this is set to change next month at the annual CP+ event. The CP+ (Camera and Photo Imaging Show) event page has recently been updated to show that Panasonic and OM DIgital Solutions will be holding events on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 2022, respectively. Fans of both OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus) and Panasonic’s M4/3 platforms could be in for a treat. The word on the street suggests we will finally get to see the Panasonic Lumix GH6 and the fabled OM Digital Solutions ‘WOW’ camera. Here’s what we hope to see.
Comments / 0