Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to decide before the end of the week whether a British technology tycoon should be extradited to the United States after being accused of fraud.Ms Patel has been given a two-day decision deadline by a High Court judge after Mike Lynch lost the latest round of a legal fight.A Home Office spokeswoman says Ms Patel is giving “full consideration” to issues raised in Mr Lynch’s case.Mr Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge against a deadline set by a judge who oversaw extradition proceedings.But Mr Justice Swift, who considered his challenge at a recent High...

POLITICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO