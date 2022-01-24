Review: Allende's 'Violeta,' an epic South American tale

SOUTH TO AMERICA: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The soul of America has endured much searching lately. “We are in a battle for the soul of America,” President Biden declared on the first...
Shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, Isabel Allende suffered one of the greatest losses of her life: The death of her mother. On Tuesday, the Chilean author published “Violeta”, a novel that begins and ends with an epidemic and that covers the last 100 years of history through the eyes of a grandmother inspired by her mom, Panchita, one of the women who marked her the most.
Princeton African American Studies professor Imani Perry says the South can be seen as an "origin point" for the way the nation operates. Her book, South to America, reflects on the region's history and traces the steps of an enslaved ancestor. "The South in some ways becomes the repository for the nation's sins, right?" she says. "And then it allows the rest of the country to conceive of itself as relatively pristine."
In Isabel Allende's latest novel, the Chilean author didn't need to go very far for inspiration. Her protagonist in Violeta—the fiercely independent Violeta del Valle—was inspired in part by the author's mother, Francisca Panchita Llona Barrios, who passed away in 2018, aged 97. "There is always something personal...
(Reuters) – Chilean author Isabel Allende heralded the young and female-dominated incoming government of President-elect Gabriel Boric on Monday and said it marked a much-needed changing of the guard of the Andean country’s political leadership. “It’s a new generation rising to power. It’s time for the old windbags...
Abigail Disney, Amy Berg, Evan Rachel Wood, Kathleen Hughes, Phoenix Rising, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. The Sundance Institute announced today two new premiere films that have been added to the 2022 Sundance Film Festival lineup. Selected for the Special Screenings section are The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales, directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes, and Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg.
Susan Orlean has always had a soft spot for writing about animals or about people who love animals. And the legend goes that the first story she ever created was called “Herbert, the Near-Sighted Pigeon.” When she was 5 or 6 she couldn’t stop writing about horses, but don’t miss her chapter on mules, which she began to love.
For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
In the new Netflix movie “ The Royal Treatment,” the chief of staff for the prince of a fictional European country accidentally calls a run-down salon in the Bronx to schedule a haircut for His Royal Highness, Prince Thomas. Upon hearing who he says he works for, Izzy, the owner of said salon replies, “Yeah, and I’m the Queen of Genovia” in a thick New York accent.
First Stage presents a mesmerizing experience in The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963, which opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. From its opening moments, the show transports us to Flint, Michigan, where the African American Watson family is raising three children with varying degrees of success.
Here's to the art of wordplay and celebrating the beautiful black history quotes and passages that represent the craft of colloquy. Inside are five of the most beautifully written quotes, poems, or passages from black history.
America was born out of conflict, and much of the history of the United States has been punctuated by war. The United States has fought wars for independence, the preservation of its union, maritime trade rights, territorial expansion, and in opposition to tyranny, communism, and fascism. (These were the biggest battles of World War II.) […]
Mamoru Hosoda has always played in the realms of fairy tales with his films, be it a story about a mother raising a pair of werewolf siblings in the whimsical and heartbreaking Wolf Children, an orphaned boy and a lone warrior (who so happens to be a bear) coming together in a tale of fatherhood in The Boy and the Beast, or a small child learning to accept his new younger sister with the help of a time-altering magical garden in Mirai. He also has a knack for immersive online worlds and how they blend into reality like the action-packed Summer Wars and his two Digimon Adventure films (Digimon itself being a sort of fairy tale as well), and a soft spot for young romance that’s present in nearly all of his films.
Ah, gothic romance. It is always a dark and stormy night with sexually repressed spinsters. sitting in the parlor of a creaky old mansion with ivy growing inside. The winds howl as the storm rages and a mastiff sits forlornly looking out of the window. A Red Orchid Theatre’s The Moors takes the lid off the staid and murky tales of unrequited passion with a few moments of zen thrown in via Moor Hen and the Mastiff. Yes, there is a governess, a sinister maid, typhus fever, and someone in the attic for the purist. However, The Moors takes DuMaurier, the Brontes, and even Henry James and tells the story behind the tales of our high school reading lists.
Belle is a modern take on the famous French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the animated film is about a high school student named Suzu who enters a virtual world called U. There, she becomes a popular idol named Belle. It is not long before she crosses paths with a mysterious beast. When she sets out to discover the beast’s identity, she learns about herself.
It begins with a scene akin to a horror film when the protagonist faces the worst nemesis. Three girls are sitting in a bathtub huddled behind a shower curtain as a large shadow draws closer, a hand reaches out and their cover is ripped away to reveal that this is just a game of hide-and-seek between four eleven-year-olds. Breaking free but not venturing far from the imaginary world the girls inhabit, James Ponsoldt’s film Summering begins as a coming-of-age movie reminiscent of Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me. The film tries to develop into a fantastical rumination of girlhood anxieties, dealing with heavier themes, but ultimately falls short.
Berlin-based producer and vocalist J’Kerian Morgan has crafted a sonorous tapestry across four solo albums and a vibrant DJ career. Performing and recording under the artist name Lotic, Water demonstrates their uncanny ability to transmute the theme of water into dynamic soundscapes alchemically. The word Lotic means “of, relating to, or living in flowing water”. Water is one of the most common motifs in art for a good reason; as a necessary element to maintaining life, it can inspire seemingly infinite possibilities. Some usages of water as a motif turn out aesthetically pleasing but ultimately lack depth. Water is a dense and mutable project, a tour de force for what a thematic album can be.
Sir Philip Pullman has praised the Duchess of Cornwall for her work championing literature, saying she has taken an active interest in the nation’s “greatest strength”.The acclaimed author joined Camilla when she visited Oxford to tour an exhibition celebrating the 400th anniversary of the publication of Robert Burton’s The Anatomy Of Melancholy, described by Sir Philip as a funny book about depression.Camilla’s Instagram based book club the Reading Room has proved popular, she holds more than six patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.Sir Philip, famed for...
