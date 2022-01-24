ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini is grateful for "what I have" in new song

Cover picture for the articleKelsea Ballerini is appreciating the little joys in life in a new song. Kelsea treated the audience at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night to a brand new song which she debuted live for the first time. The singer shared she is in the early stages...

Kelsea Ballerini’s Acclaimed Studio Album “kelsea” Now Certified Gold!

Gearing up for a massive new year, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer, and author Kelsea Ballerini parlays the energy and success of a banner 2021 into what promises to be an even brighter 2022. Along the way, she has quietly emerged as one of the most impactful artists in country music and popular culture at large.
Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Coziest’ Snow Day In Nashville

When it snows in Nashville, it is a rare thing and a big deal to residents including Kelsea Ballerini, who had a blast when it snowed this weekend (1/16). Kelsea posted a bunch of photos of her Sunday including a photo of her sitting in the snow, her snow-covered dog Dibs, she and her husband Morgan Evans building a snowman, and the warm food she was preparing. She captioned the post simply, “THE COZIEST DAY. 🌨.”
