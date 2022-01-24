ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-solid-state proton-based tandem structures for fast-switching electrochromic devices

By Zewei Shao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-solid-state electrochromic devices can be used to create smart windows that regulate the transmittance of solar radiation by applying a voltage. However, the devices suffer from a limited ion diffusion speed, which leads to slow colouration and bleaching processes. Here we report fast-switching electrochromic devices that are based on an all-solid-state...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The original version of this Article contained error in DATA AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink is not valid and should be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. The same error also occurs in CODE AVAILABILITY, in which the website hyperlink should also be revised to https://github.com/shuhebing/gsop. School of Materials Science and Engineering,...
ENGINEERING
imore.com

Apple now commands an active install base of 1.2 billion devices

Apple now commands an active install base of 1.2 billion devices. The company also announced a record revenue of $124 billion. Today, Apple announced its Q1 2022 earnings on a call with investors and the press. During the call, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company's active install base...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Planar ultrasonic transducer based on a metasurface piezoelectric ring array for subwavelength acoustic focusing in water

The development of a new ultrasonic transducer capable of improved focusing performance has become a necessity to overcome the limitations of conventional ultrasonic transducer technology. In this study, we designed and optimized a metasurface piezoelectric ring device, and using multiphysics finite element analysis, we examined the performance of a planar ultrasonic transducer consisting of this device, a matching layer, a backing layer, and housing in producing a needle-like subwavelength focusing beam in water. For practical experiments, a metasurface piezoelectric ring device was fabricated using a laser ablation process. Subsequently, using a pulse-echo test, we found that the âˆ’Â 6Â dB bandwidth of a planar ultrasonic transducer with a center frequency of 1.0Â MHz was 37.5%. In addition, the results of an ultrasonic-focusing performance test showed that the full width at half-maximum of the axial subwavelength focusing beam was 0.78Î», and the full lateral width at half-maximum of the subwavelength lateral focusing beam was 7.03Î» at a distance of 10.89Î». The needle-like focused ultrasonic beam technology implemented with a piezoelectric ring array based new planar ultrasound transducer is expected to be used in high-resolution imaging devices or medical ultrasound focusing devices in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

What is the quantum apocalypse and should we be scared?

Imagine a world where encrypted, secret files are suddenly cracked open - something known as "the quantum apocalypse". Put very simply, quantum computers work completely differently from the computers developed over the past century. In theory, they could eventually become many, many times faster than today's machines. That means that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intact neural and behavioral correlates of emotion processing and regulation in weight-recovered anorexia nervosa: a combined fMRI and EMA study

Altered emotion processing and regulation mechanisms play a key role in eating disorders. We recently reported increased fMRI responses in brain regions involved in emotion processing (amygdala, dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) in acutely underweight anorexia nervosa (AN) patients while passively viewing negatively valenced images. We also showed that patients' ability to downregulate activity elicited by positively valenced pictures in a brain region involved in reward processing (ventral striatum) was predictive of worse outcomes (increased rumination and negative affect). The current study tries to answer the question of whether these alterations are only state effects associated with undernutrition or whether they constitute a trait characteristic of the disorder that persists after recovery. Forty-one individuals that were weight-recovered from AN (recAN) and 41 age-matched healthy controls (HC) completed an established emotion regulation paradigm using negatively and positively valenced visual stimuli. We assessed behavioral (arousal) and fMRI measures (activity in the amygdala, ventral striatum, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex) during emotion processing and regulation. Additionally, measures of disorder-relevant rumination and affect were collected several times daily for 2 weeks after scanning via ecological momentary assessment. In contrast to our previous findings in acute AN patients, recAN showed no significant alterations either on a behavioral or neural level. Further, there were no associations between fMRI responses and post-scan momentary measures of rumination and affect. Together, these results suggest that neural responses to emotionally valenced stimuli as well as relationships with everyday rumination and affect likely reflect state-related alterations in AN that improve following successful weight-recovery.
HEALTH
Reuters

Apple teases metaverse AR plans, stock jumps

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Apple Inc teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of the company's augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response. The company has 14,000 AR apps on its App Store, and Cook suggested this number will rise with further investment.
BUSINESS
electronicproducts.com

Load switch ICs extend battery life in wearables and IoT devices

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. has unveiled the TCK12xBG Series of load switch ICs that offer a significant decrease in quiescent current compared with a predecessor device, the TCK107AG. With an output current rating of 1 A, the TCK12xBG devices are housed in a small WCSP4G package, targeting wearables, smartphones, and IoT devices that demand lower power consumption and longer charge life.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Revisiting small RNA movement in plants

Regulation of intercellular small RNA (sRNA)-mediated gene silencing in plants is commonly ascribed to hypothetical mechanisms involving movement channels. In this commentary, IÂ present a complementary, perhaps counter-intuitive view, in which sRNA movement is also crucially regulated by the cell-autonomous silencing machinery found in silencing-emitting, traversed and recipient cells.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Deep learning in alternate reality

Similarities and differences between deep learning models and primate vision have been the focus of recent research. Audition is comparatively less-studied. A new report describes the emergence of human-like auditory perception in a deep neural network, and suggests a promising way to relate perceptual behaviour to specific aspects of the environment.
COMPUTERS
onmsft.com

Microsoft entices enterprises to switch to Teams by launching new device trade-in program

Microsoft Teams is already quite popular as it has 270 million monthly active users, but Microsoft is now looking to expand the reach of its collaboration software even more. The company recently announced the launch of a new "Device Trade-in for Microsoft Teams" program, which entices businesses to switch to Teams and also save money by selling back existing video conferencing equipment.
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Tom's Hardware

Samsung Reveals In-Memory Computing Device Based on MRAM

In-Memory Computing has emerged as one of the most promising techniques to realize next-generation low-power AI processing. Researchers have tested In-Memory Computing technology using most available types of non-volatile memory. However, the potentially most complementary memory tech for this purpose, MRAM (Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory), hasn't been viable due to its low resistance. Samsung's researchers now say they have successfully demonstrated MRAM for In-Memory Computing using a novel 64 × 64 crossbar array based on MRAM cells.
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

QuantumScape and Fluence partner on solid-state battery technology

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) signs multi-year deal with Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to introduce its solid-state lithium-metal battery technology into Fluence's proprietary stationary energy storage applications. The solid-state batteries, which will be produced at QuantumScape’s pre-pilot production facility QS-0, are known for higher energy density battery cells that can store more energy in...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Flexibility is needed in China's national carbon market

To the Editor - China launched its national carbon market on 16 July 2021. The market size with respect to CO2 equivalent emissions, generated from 2,162 power corporations covered in the first batch of trading, is estimated to exceed 4 billion tons per year. It has surpassed the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to become the biggest carbon trading market in the world1. Unlike EU ETS, which caps absolute emissions, China's carbon market adopts an intensity-based cap that limits carbon emissions per unit of output. Therefore, the initial allocation of allowances is based on a plant's output and its sector-specific benchmark2. Although the current market design will not cap the output directly, more flexibility is needed to accommodate the huge regional disparities in China for the steady running of a giant but united carbon market. Furthermore, as compared with project-based mechanisms, the current allowance-based trading mechanism lacks the flexibility to incentivize the development of renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Diets for inflammatory bowel disease: What do we know so far?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In recent years, the role of diet in the pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) has gained great interest within the scientific community. Eating habits from industrialised countries (the so-called western diet or WD) have been associated with a higher incidence of IBD in observational studies, although the dietary factors responsible for the development of the disease are still to be elucidated. Some components of the diet with proinflammatory potential may cause changes in immunity and intestinal microbiota, leading to the inflammatory reaction that causes IBD-related lesions. The quality of available evidence is low, due to methodological issues, such as the lack of intervention studies, small sample size and heterogeneity of studies. For this reason, scientific societies have offered their recommendations using clinical practice guidelines and consensus documents, in order to establish a common criterion in the nutritional treatment of patients with IBD. The objective of this review was to summarise the data published regarding diet in IBD and review the recommendations given by scientific societies.
FITNESS
Nature.com

The rise and fall (and rise) of datasets

Growing criticisms of datasets that were built from user-generated data scraped from the web have led to the retirement or redaction of many popular benchmarks. Their afterlife, as copies or subsets that continue to be used, is a cause for concern. The fast pace of development in machine learning research...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Investigation of the occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens of staff at a third-class specialist hospital in 2015"“2018: a retrospective study

To understand the current situation of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a women's and children's hospital and analyze the causes to provide a scientific basis for improving occupational exposure prevention and control measures. We analyzed occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens in a third-class women's and children's hospital from 2015 to 2018, considering the workers' occupational categories and length of service; the sites, types, and causes of exposure; and the pathogens of the source patients. From 2015 to 2018, there were 146 cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, mainly from sharp-instrument injuries (81.5%; 119/146). Trainees represented the highest proportion of occupational exposure (30.1%; 44/146), followed by nurses (29.5%; 43/146). Occupational exposure among staff with less than one year of service accounted for 43.2% (63/146) of cases. Fisher's exact test showed that different occupational groups had different types of occupational exposure, and among the occupationally exposed populations, the proportion of sharp injuries is higher than that of blood and body fluid exposure, and the difference is statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰12.937, P"‰="‰0.008). Different occupational groups faced exposure to different types of pathogens: medical staff were more likely than workmen to be exposed to hepatitis B, while workmen were more likely than medical staff to be exposed to unknown pathogens; these differences were statistically significant (Ï‡2"‰="‰55.344, P"‰<"‰0.001). Health records were established for all cases of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens, and no staff members contracted a blood-borne disease due to occupational exposure. In order to reduce occupational exposure, regular training in occupational protection for junior medical staff and workers should be strengthened, the monitoring and protection system of occupational exposure to blood-borne pathogens improved, standard prevention measures strengthened, operations standardized, safe injection equipment provided, and comprehensive measures taken.
HEALTH
tippnews.com

Website Copy Protection for All Media on All Devices

GYMPIE, Australia, Jan. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ArtistScope, a leading developer of DRM and copy protection software for more than 20 years, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the release of the ArtistScope Site Protection Software (ASPS) and the release of ArtisBrowser for all Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
SOFTWARE

