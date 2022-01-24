Loons rescued from New Hampshire lake to be released

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A flock of 10 loons rescued frozen Lake Winnipesaukee Lake is due to be released Monday into the Atlantic Ocean.

WMUR-TV reports that the 10 adult loons trapped in Lake Winnipesaukee were rescued Saturday by members of the New Hampshire’s Loon Preservation Committee.

“It could just be that they stuck around a little bit too long because the lake was still open, the fishing was good, and then they molted those flight feathers and as the water started to come in it was too late for them to be able to leave,” said the committee’s Carolyn Hughes.

Loons commonly spend the summer and fall months on inland lakes where they breed and raise their young. Loons typically spend the winter on the ocean.

The birds were examined on Sunday and found to be in good health.