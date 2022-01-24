ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Loons rescued from New Hampshire lake to be released

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A flock of 10 loons rescued frozen Lake Winnipesaukee Lake is due to be released Monday into the Atlantic Ocean.

WMUR-TV reports that the 10 adult loons trapped in Lake Winnipesaukee were rescued Saturday by members of the New Hampshire’s Loon Preservation Committee.

“It could just be that they stuck around a little bit too long because the lake was still open, the fishing was good, and then they molted those flight feathers and as the water started to come in it was too late for them to be able to leave,” said the committee’s Carolyn Hughes.

Loons commonly spend the summer and fall months on inland lakes where they breed and raise their young. Loons typically spend the winter on the ocean.

The birds were examined on Sunday and found to be in good health.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jerusalem blanketed in white after rare snowfall

JERUSALEM (AP) — Jerusalem was blanketed in white on Thursday after a winter storm covered much of the region’s higher altitudes with snow. The holy city’s iconic golden Dome of the Rock was dusted in snow. Main highways to Jerusalem and its major arteries were shut, and schools and businesses closed for the day as municipal snowplows worked to clear streets.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy