Physics

Chiral control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin"“orbit-coupled fermions

By Zejian Ren
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin"“orbit coupling is an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena such as the spin Hall effect and topological insulators1. It has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, but much less is known about the role dissipation plays in spin"“orbit-coupled systems2. Here we implement dissipative spin"“orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Controllable atom-photon entanglement via quantum interference near plasmonic nanostructure

A five-level atomic system is proposed in vicinity of a two-dimensional (2D) plasmonic nanostructure with application in atom-photon entanglement. The behavior of the atom-photon entanglement is discussed with and without a control laser field. The amount of atom-photon entanglement is controlled by the quantum interference created by the plasmonic nanostructure. Thus, the degree of atom-photon entanglement is affected by the atomic distance from the plasmonic nanostructure. In the presence of a control field, maximum entanglement between the atom and its spontaneous emission field is observed.
PHYSICS
Smithonian

MIT Physicists Formed Quantum Tornadoes by Spinning Ultra-Cold Atoms

MIT researchers have now observed peculiar and eerie quantum mechanics in a twirling, fluid column of ultra-cold sodium atoms, Science Alert's Tessa Koumoundouros reports. As the particles shifted from being influenced by classical physics to quantum physics, the particles were observed spinning in a tornado-like structure. The study, published this...
SCIENCE
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Charge-neutral fermions and magnetic field-driven instability in insulating YbIrSi

Kondo lattice materials, where localized magnetic moments couple to itinerant electrons, provide a very rich backdrop for strong electron correlations. They are known to realize many exotic phenomena, with a dramatic example being recent observations of quantum oscillations and metallic thermal conduction in insulators, implying the emergence of enigmatic charge-neutral fermions. Here, we show that thermal conductivity and specific heat measurements in insulating YbIr3Si7 reveal emergent neutral excitations, whose properties are sensitively changed by a field-driven transition between two antiferromagnetic phases. In the low-field phase, a significant violation of the Wiedemann-Franz law demonstrates that YbIr3Si7 is a charge insulator but a thermal metal. In the high-field phase, thermal conductivity exhibits a sharp drop below 300"‰mK, indicating a transition from a thermal metal into an insulator/semimetal driven by the magnetic transition. These results suggest that spin degrees of freedom directly couple to the neutral fermions, whose emergent Fermi surface undergoes a field-driven instability at low temperatures.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Emerging spin"“phonon coupling through cross-talk of two magnetic sublattices

Many material properties such as superconductivity, magnetoresistance or magnetoelectricity emerge from the non-linear interactions of spins and lattice/phonons. Hence, an in-depth understanding of spin"“phonon coupling is at the heart of these properties. While most examples deal with one magnetic lattice only, the simultaneous presence of multiple magnetic orderings yield potentially unknown properties. We demonstrate a strong spin"“phonon coupling in SmFeO3 that emerges from the interaction of both, iron and samarium spins. We probe this coupling as a remarkably large shift of phonon frequencies and the appearance of new phonons. The spin"“phonon coupling is absent for the magnetic ordering of iron alone but emerges with the additionalÂ ordering of the samarium spins. Intriguingly, this ordering is not spontaneous but induced by the iron magnetism. Our findings show an emergent phenomenon from the non-linear interaction by multiple orders, which do not need to occur spontaneously. This allows for a conceptually different approach in the search for yet unknown properties.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Identification of a Kitaev quantum spin liquid by magnetic field angle dependence

Quantum spin liquids realize massive entanglement and fractional quasiparticles from localized spins, proposed as an avenue for quantum science and technology. In particular, topological quantum computations are suggested in the non-abelian phase of Kitaev quantum spin liquid with Majorana fermions, and detection of Majorana fermions is one of the most outstanding problems in modern condensed matter physics. Here, we propose a concrete way to identify the non-abelian Kitaev quantum spin liquid by magnetic field angle dependence. Topologically protected critical lines exist on a plane of magnetic field angles, and their shapes are determined by microscopic spin interactions. A chirality operator plays a key role in demonstrating microscopic dependences of the critical lines. We also show that the chirality operator can be used to evaluate topological properties of the non-abelian Kitaev quantum spin liquid without relying on Majorana fermion descriptions. Experimental criteria for the non-abelian spin liquid state are provided for future experiments.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Controlling how 'odd couple' surfaces and liquids interact

(Nanowerk News) The wettability of a surface — whether drops of water or another liquid bead up or spread out when they come into contact with it — is a crucial factor in a wide variety of commercial and industrial applications, such as how efficiently boilers and condensers work in power plants or how heat pipes funnel heat away in industrial processes. This characteristic has long been seen as a fixed property of a given pair of liquid and solid materials, but now MIT researchers have developed a way of making even the most unlikely pairings of materials take on a desired level of wettability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Manipulation of Majorana bound states in proximity to a quantum ring with Rashba coupling

The quest for Majorana zero modes in the laboratory is an active field of research in condensed matter physics. In this regard, there have been many theoretical proposals; however, their experimental detection remains elusive. In this article, we present a realistic setting by considering a quantum ring with Rashba spin-orbit coupling and threaded by a magnetic flux, in contact with a topological superconducting nanowire. We focus on spin-polarized persistent currents to assess the existence of Majorana zero modes. We find that the Rashba spin-orbit coupling allows for tuning the position of the zero energy crossings in the flux parameter space and has sizable effects on spin-polarized persistent currents. We believe that our results will contribute towards probing the existence of Majorana zero modes.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

New automatic control technique uses spacecraft solar panels to reach desired orbit at Mars

A satellite on a science mission to Mars aims for a low-altitude orbit, but the lower the orbit, the more propellant is required to enter orbit when arriving from Earth. To save propellant, a technique called aerobraking uses a small propulsive maneuver for orbit insertion to enter a large orbit; the satellite then makes many passes through the upper atmosphere, using drag on the solar panels to reduce the size of the orbit a little bit each pass until the orbit is the desired size for science operations. This aerobraking technique requires three to six months to complete and requires near-constant supervision by a ground team on Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Empirical study of employee loyalty and satisfaction in the mining industry using structural equation modeling

Mining is a high-risk industry and a crucial economic driver that has a crucial role in the economies of countries worldwide. The implications of the labor market on the sustainability of the mining industry have increased the importance of sustainable human resource management at the strategic level of mining and safety management. In this article, from the perspective of management research in an energy production enterprise, we investigated the relationship between employee loyalty and employee satisfaction through a survey that targets employee loyalty, work quality, and job satisfaction and the relationship between enterprise image and switching costs. Based on service profit chain theory, we established a research model for mining employee loyalty, and 500 miners in a typical extreme mining environment in China were surveyed. The study hypotheses were tested using a structural equation model and an employee loyalty model, followed by empirical testing of the models. Employee loyalty was significantly associated with enterprise image and employee satisfaction, work quality indirectly affected loyalty through satisfaction, and the impact of switching costs on employee loyalty was not significant. We provide strong empirical evidence to help enterprises improve sustainable human resource management and regulatory policies, with important implications for safety production. Our study also provides a useful reference for further studies of sustainable human resource management in mining.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Topological triple phase transition in non-Hermitian Floquet quasicrystals

Phase transitions connect different states of matter and are often concomitant with the spontaneous breaking of symmetries. An important category of phase transitions is mobility transitions, among which is the well known Anderson localization1, where increasing the randomness induces a metal"“insulator transition. The introduction of topology in condensed-matter physics2,3,4 lead to the discovery of topological phase transitions and materials as topological insulators5. Phase transitions in the symmetry of non-Hermitian systems describe the transition to on-average conserved energy6 and new topological phases7,8,9. Bulk conductivity, topology and non-Hermitian symmetry breaking seemingly emerge from different physics and, thus, may appear as separable phenomena. However, in non-Hermitian quasicrystals, such transitions can be mutually interlinked by forming a triple phase transition10. Here we report the experimental observation of a triple phase transition, where changing a single parameter simultaneously gives rise to a localization (metal"“insulator), a topological and parity"“time symmetry-breaking (energy) phase transition. The physics is manifested in a temporally driven (Floquet) dissipative quasicrystal. We implement our ideas via photonic quantum walks in coupled optical fibre loops11. Our study highlights the intertwinement of topology, symmetry breaking and mobility phase transitions in non-Hermitian quasicrystalline synthetic matter. Our results may be applied in phase-change devices, in which the bulk and edge transport and the energy or particle exchange with the environment can be predicted and controlled.Â
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Deep learning in alternate reality

Similarities and differences between deep learning models and primate vision have been the focus of recent research. Audition is comparatively less-studied. A new report describes the emergence of human-like auditory perception in a deep neural network, and suggests a promising way to relate perceptual behaviour to specific aspects of the environment.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Altered canonical and striatal-frontal resting state functional connectivity in children with pathogenic variants in the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway

Mounting evidence supports the role of the Ras/mitogen-activated protein kinase (Ras/MAPK) pathway in neurodevelopmental disorders. Here, the authors used a genetics-first approach to examine how Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants affect the functional organization of the brain and cognitive phenotypes including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Functional MRI was used to examine resting state functional connectivity (RSFC) in association with Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants in children with Noonan syndrome (NS). Participants (age 4"“12 years) included 39 children with NS (mean age 8.44, SD"‰="‰2.20, 25 females) and 49 typically developing (TD) children (mean age 9.02, SD"‰="‰9.02, 33 females). Twenty-eight children in the NS group and 46 in the TD group had usable MRI data and were included in final analyses. The results indicated significant hyperconnectivity for the NS group within canonical visual, ventral attention, left frontoparietal and limbic networks (p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Higher connectivity within canonical left frontoparietal and limbic networks positively correlated with cognitive function within the NS but not the TD group. Further, the NS group demonstrated significant group differences in seed-based striatal-frontal connectivity (Z"‰>"‰2.6, p"‰<"‰0.05 FWE). Hyperconnectivity within canonical brain networks may represent an intermediary phenotype between Ras/MAPK pathogenic variants and cognitive phenotypes, including weaknesses in attention and inhibition. Altered striatal-frontal connectivity corresponds with smaller striatal volume and altered white matter connectivity previously documented in children with NS. These results may indicate delayed maturation and compensatory mechanisms and they are important for understanding the pathophysiology underlying cognitive phenotypes in NS and in the broader population of children with neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum register of fermion pairs

Quantum control of motion is central for modern atomic clocks1 and interferometers2. It enables protocols to process and distribute quantum information3,4, and allows the probing of entanglement in correlated states of matter5. However, the motional coherence of individual particles can be fragile to maintain, as external degrees of freedom couple strongly to the environment. Systems in nature with robust motional coherence instead often involve pairs of particles, from the electrons in helium, to atom pairs6, molecules7 and Cooper pairs. Here we demonstrate long-lived motional coherence and entanglement of pairs of fermionic atoms in an optical lattice array. The common and relative motion of each pair realize a robust qubit, protected by exchange symmetry. The energy difference between the two motional states is set by the atomic recoil energy, is dependent on only the mass and the lattice wavelength, and is insensitive to the noise of the confining potential. We observe quantum coherence beyond ten seconds. Modulation of the interactions between the atoms provides universal control of the motional qubit. The methods presented here will enable coherently programmable quantum simulators of many-fermion systems8, precision metrology based on atom pairs and molecules9,10 and, by implementing further advances11,12,13, digital quantum computation using fermion pairs14.Â
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Scientists achieve key elements for fault-tolerant quantum computation in silicon spin qubits

Researchers from RIKEN and QuTech—a collaboration between TU Delft and the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO)— have achieved a key milestone toward the development of a fault-tolerant quantum computer. They were able to demonstrate a two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.5 percent—higher than the 99 percent considered to be the threshold for building fault-tolerant computers—using electron spin qubits in silicon, which are promising for large-scale quantum computers as the nanofabrication technology for building them already exists. This study was published in Nature.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Enantiomer-dependent immunological response to chiral nanoparticles

Chirality is a unifying structural metric of biological and abiological forms of matter. Over the past decade, considerable clarity has been achieved in understanding the chemistry and physics of chiral inorganic nanoparticles1,2,3,4; however, little is known about their effects on complex biochemical networks5,6. Intermolecular interactions of biological molecules and inorganic nanoparticles show some commonalities7,8,9, but these structures differ in scale, in geometry and in the dynamics of chiral shapes, which can both impede and strengthen their mirror-asymmetric complexes. Here we show that achiral and left- and right-handed gold biomimeticÂ nanoparticles show different in vitro and in vivo immune responses. We use irradiation with circularly polarized light (CPL) to synthesize nanoparticles with controllable nanometre-scale chirality and optical anisotropy factors (g-factors) of up to 0.4. We find that binding of nanoparticles to two proteins from the family of adhesion G-protein-coupled receptors (AGPCRs)-namely cluster-of-differentiation 97 (CD97) and epidermal-growth-factor-like-module receptor 1 (EMR1)-results in the opening of mechanosensitive potassium-efflux channels, the production of immune signalling complexes known as inflammasomes, and the maturation of mouse bone-marrow-derived dendritic cells. Both in vivo and in vitro immune responses depend monotonically on the g-factors of the nanoparticles, indicating that nanoscale chirality can be used to regulate the maturation of immune cells. Finally, left-handed nanoparticles show substantially higher (1,258-fold) efficiency compared with their right-handed counterparts as adjuvants for vaccination against the H9N2 influenza virus, opening a path to the use of nanoscale chirality in immunology.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bitcoin encryption could be broken by futuristic quantum computers, researchers predict

Quantum computers able to break bitcoin encryption will be “achievable” with “future advancements”, researchers say.Researchers estimated the size a quantum computer would need to be to break the encryption of the bitcoin network as a test to see how large a quantum computer would need to be in the future to perform other tasks.“The majority of existing work within this realm focuses on a particular hardware platform, superconducting devices, like those IBM and Google are working toward”, said Mark Webber, then of the University of Sussex, who led the research.“Different hardware platforms will vary greatly on key hardware specifications, such...
COMPUTERS

