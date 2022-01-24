ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Palin COVID-19 test could delay suit against NY Times

By TOM HAYS
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tqWg_0duC2ELp00
Palin-NY Times FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is on the verge of making new headlines in a legal battle with The New York Times. A defamation lawsuit against the Times, brought by the brash former Alaska governor in 2017, is set to go to trial starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in federal court in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court in New York City for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

The positive test was announced in court by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who said that Palin was being tested again to determine whether the trial goes forward or is delayed.

Palin, a one-time Republican vice presidential nominee, has had COVID-19 before. She's urged people not to get vaccinated, telling an audience in Arizona last month that “it will be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot.”

Palin, 57, sued the Times in 2017, claiming the Times damaged her reputation with an opinion piece penned by its editorial board that falsely asserted her political rhetoric helped incite the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. The newspaper has conceded the initial wording of the editorial was flawed, but not in an intentional or reckless way that made it libelous.

Her case survived an initial dismissal that was reversed on appeal in 2019, setting the stage for a rare instance that a major news organization will have to defend itself before a jury in a libel case involving a major public figure.

It’s presumed that Palin will be the star witness in the civil case, taking the stand to back up accusations that the Times should pay damages for hurting her budding career as a political commentator. There was no response to messages left last week with her lawyers asking if and when she will testify.

Palin sued the Times in 2017, citing the editorial about gun control published after Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, also a Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that, before the 2011 mass shooting that severely wounded Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, The Times said the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

The disputed wording had been added to the editorial by James Bennet, then the editorial page editor. At trial, a jury would have to decide whether he acted with “actual malice,” meaning that he knew what he wrote was false, or with “reckless disregard” for the truth.

In pretrial testimony, Bennet cited deadline pressures as he explained that he did not personally research the information about Palin’s political action committee before approving the editorial’s publication. He said he believed the editorial was accurate when it was published.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Longtime liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, numerous sources said Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden his first high court opening, which he has pledged to fill with the historic naming of the court's first Black woman. Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic...
WASHINGTON, DC
KRMG

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election-year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters may have been buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement, confirmed by numerous sources on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Democrats seek swift confirmation to fill Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Democrats who have played defense for the last three Supreme Court vacancies plan to move swiftly to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, using the rapid 2020 confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a new standard. Barrett was confirmed exactly a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Alaska State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
KRMG

Will virus be 'over'? Most Americans think not: AP-NORC poll

ATLANTA — (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online. The 38-year-old father and seafood butcher from Casselberry, Florida, says he relaxed a bit after getting vaccinated last year. He had a few friends over and saw his parents more, while making sure to still mask up at places like the grocery store. The recent virus surge hasn’t caused him to change his behavior much, because he's vaccinated and has read that the variant causes less severe illness.
CASSELBERRY, FL
KRMG

Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

Health care workers in about half the states face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden administration mandate that will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks. While the requirement is welcomed by some, others fear...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

Honduras' next president to be sworn in amid uncertainty

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — Xiomara Castro is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday as Honduras’ first female president, facing high expectations to turn around the deeply troubled country amid uncertainty about whether an unfolding legislative crisis will allow her the support she needs. Relatively smooth elections...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Steve Scalise
KRMG

Senators say they were denied full access to federal prison

Two U.S. senators said Wednesday that they were denied access to parts of a federal prison in Connecticut while trying to examine conditions there in response to correctional officers' complaints about a staffing shortage and lack of coronavirus precautions. Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 itself were behind the denial,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Supreme Court denies stay of execution for Oklahoma inmate Donald Grant

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Donald Grant’s motion for a stay of execution. Grant was convicted of the murders of two Del City women in 2001. Grant’s attorney claims that he suffers from mental illnesses and is not fit for execution. Grant and fellow death row inmate Gilbert Postelle petitioned to change the method of execution over concerns about Oklahoma’s three-drug method.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea’s military said. Experts say North Korea’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the...
MILITARY
KRMG

EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced a series of enforcement actions Wednesday to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states, following a "Journey to Justice" tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall. The agency will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gun Control#Ny Times#The New York Times#Republican#Congressional
KRMG

Remains of massacred ancestors returned to Wiyot Tribe

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The most vulnerable members of the Wiyot Tribe were asleep the morning of Feb. 26, 1860, when a band of white men slipped into their Northern California villages under darkness and slaughtered them. Many of the children, women and elderly slain in what...
EUREKA, CA
KRMG

'Navalny' aims to make noise for imprisoned Russian leader

NEW YORK — (AP) — Within hours of Russian authorities officially adding Alexei Navalny to the country's registry of terrorists and extremists, a new documentary about the imprisoned Russian opposition leader premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. "Navalny” was dramatically added to the festival at the last minute,...
MOVIES
KRMG

Fed plans to raise rates starting in March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it will begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth — and stock market gains — but also stubbornly high inflation. Chair Jerome Powell said at a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRMG

‘Sold by Amazon’ program ends following state investigation

SEATTLE — (AP) — Amazon will end its “Sold by Amazon” program after an investigation by Washington state's attorney general found it was anticompetitive and violated antitrust laws, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The company engaged in unlawful price fixing and unreasonably restrained competition to...
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

As world marks Holocaust, some survivors in Israel struggle

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Several dozen octogenarians, bundled against the cold, chattered in Russian and Hebrew as they picked through heaps of carrots, onions and grapefruit in a Jerusalem courtyard. Nearly all of them Holocaust survivors, they were picking up donations of food and winter blankets before a...
ADVOCACY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
48K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy