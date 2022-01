Only a minority of people in our community would contest that women have been historically excluded from STEM subjects like computer science and engineering. Even fewer people would contest that there are repercussions to excluding large groups of people from a subject of study. It is only sensible to argue that there being fewer women among STEM faculty at universities like UW, or fewer women being hired and receiving leadership positions in STEM is a reflection of historical exclusion.

