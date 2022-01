South African DJ and Producer Themba has been active in his country’s electronic dance music scene since the early 2000’s. Back in the day, he was known in the industry by his other pseudonym, Euphonik, and it wasn’t up until 2017 when he introduced his new persona, Themba, into the world. His debut album as Themba, Modern Africa, was extremely well received by critics and fans alike, taking him to first class music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival South Africa, (at the Resistance stage) in 2018. Black Coffee quickly picked up his track Reflections for an exclusive remix. Released just a few days ago, listen to Themba feat Thoko- Reflections (Black Coffee Remix) below.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO