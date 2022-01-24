ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Optomechanical dissipative solitons

By Jing Zhang
 3 days ago

In the version of this article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 2h, i. The y-axis labels for both panels, now reading "Ï‰Î¼ âˆ’ Î©m âˆ’D1Î¼ (kHz),"...

Publisher Correction: Analysis and optimization of quantum adaptive measurement protocols with the framework of preparation games

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24658-9, published online 27 July 2021. In the original PDF of this article, figures 4 and 5 were inadvertently omitted. The original article PDF has been corrected. The HTML version was unaffected. Author information. Affiliations. Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) Vienna Austrian Academy...
Publisher Correction: Marfan syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 3 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the European Reference Network for Rare Multisystemic Vascular Disease (VASCERN), HTAD Rare Disease Working Group was incorrectly included in the author list as an institutional author. In addition, the Montalcino Aortic Consortium (MAC), Houston, TX, USA was incorrectly listed as an affiliation. In the HTML and PDF versions of the article, this error has now been corrected, and the Acknowledgement section has been updated to clarify membership of the authors in these organizations.
Author Correction: Uveal melanoma

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 4 (2022) Cite this article. In the original version of this article, CXCL12 was misspelled as CXCR12 in the 'Mechanisms/pathophysiology' section. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Department of Ophthalmology,...
Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
Dissipation of mesoscale eddies at a western boundary via a direct energy cascade

The fate of mesoscale eddy kinetic energy represents a large source of uncertainty in the global ocean energy budget. Satellite altimetry suggests that mesoscale eddies vanish at ocean western boundaries. However, the fate of the eddies' kinetic energy remains poorly known. Here we show that the generation of small-scale turbulence as eddy flow impinges on the steep and corrugated slope of an ocean western boundary plays a dominant role in the regional decay of mesoscale eddy kinetic energy. We compare altimetry-based estimates of mesoscale eddy kinetic energy decline with measurements of turbulent dissipation. Mesoscale eddies are found to decay at a rate of 0.016Â Â±Â 0.012 GW and 0.023Â Â±Â 0.017 GW for anticyclonic and cyclonic eddies, respectively, similar to the observed turbulent dissipation rate of 0.020Â Â±Â 0.011 GW. This demonstrates that a major direct transfer of mesoscale eddy kinetic energy to small, dissipative scales can be effectively triggered by the eddies' interaction with the western boundary topography.
Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
Author Correction: Evolution of floral characters and biogeography of Heloniadeae (Melanthiaceae): an example of breeding system shifts with inflorescence change

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01049-0, published online 02 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract. "The flowering temperature of was below 20Â Â°C in most species, except H. kawanoi.". "The flowering temperature of Heloniadeae was below 20Â Â°C in most...
Author Correction: CDER167, a dual inhibitor of URAT1 and GLUT9, is a novel and potent uricosuric candidate for the treatment of hyperuricemia

The authors regret that the acknowledgments section of the original manuscript was incorrect. The corrected acknowledgements are shown below. This work was supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Grant Nos. 81974507 and 81773794) and the Science and Technology Program of Guangzhou City, China (Grant No. 201903010087). These...
The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
The choice of the white clover population alters overyielding of mixtures with perennial ryegrass and chicory and underlying processes

Legume-based forage plant mixtures are known to increase biomass production over the mixture species grown as pure stands (overyielding), which has partly been attributed to enhanced nitrogen availability by legumes. However, the relative importance of underlying processes of these positive diversity effects and their drivers are not fully understood. Here we assessed if outcome and causes of diversity effects depend on the legume-species genetic identity. Over five years, we cultivated different white clover (Trifolium repens) populations, a grass and forb species in pure stands and clover-based mixtures and recorded biomass yield. Complementarity and selection effects of mixtures and relative yields of mixture species were calculated based on both unfertilized and nitrogen-fertilized non-leguminous pure stands. Results showed that the clover population altered the overall strength of diversity effects as well as the direction and magnitude of their temporal trends, at least for the grass component of mixtures. Differences in diversity effects between clover populations diminished when fertilized instead of unfertilized non-leguminous pure stands were considered. Hence, a part of these differences likely results from dissimilar effects of clover populations on nitrogen availability. The findings reveal the possibility to improve overyielding of legume-based forage plant mixtures by decisions on legume-species genetic identity.
Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four members to its board of trustees, a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.The foundation said it would search for new trustees in July after its two co-chairs and trustees — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates -- announced their divorce.Wednesday's announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. However, Gates and French Gates will continue to have additional authority as co-chairs...
Global debate over nuclear power's role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies

As concerns grow about climate change, the global debate over nuclear power’s role in reducing greenhouse gases intensifies. The latest volley came Tuesday, when former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Gregory Jaczko joined former leaders of nuclear regulatory agencies from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom in urging the world to invest in technologies other than nuclear.
SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
