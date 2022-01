For the fourth straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the AFC Championship Game. This will be the first time in 33 years where the Cincinnati Bengals are appearing in the AFC Championship Game, however. Kansas City is looking to make a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Meanwhile, the Bengals last made the Super Bowl in that same 1988 season 33 years ago, losing to the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO