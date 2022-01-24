Prep for a hilly race with this workout

Co-Owner Tara Heavner will leave you feeling strong and empowered from your head to your toes. Tara Heavner is a native Texan who grew up in Houston and went to Southwest Texas State. After a 12-year career in finance in both Austin and NYC, Tara left corporate America to bring barre3 to Texas in order to have a more fulfilling career. Together with her sister Kim, the two brought the first barre3 studios to Texas 10 years ago and have helped grow barre3 in the Austin area and around the country. A retired marathoner, she has completed 10 marathons which include Boston, Chicago and New York. Being a mother to a wonderful nine-year-old, Tara knows how important childcare is to moms, which is why barre3 offers a play lounge in the studio.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO