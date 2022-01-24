ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep for a hilly race with this workout

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHills are an important part of anyone’s training regime, but they become even more crucial when you’ve got a hilly race on the calendar. If you want to be prepared to tackle hills in a race, you need to practice managing your effort up the hills so you can get back...

Daily Swim Coach Workout #627

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Imbalanced Wooden Workout Boards

The 'GNARBOARD' is a balance board for advanced athletes who are seeking out a way to enhance their craft and enjoy an intense training experience that is unlike anything else they may have tried. Working with the accompanying GNAR BALL, the board works by being stood on but will require the person to constantly shift their weight and balance in order to stay on top. This will require them to activate a wide range of muscles in their core and across the rest of the body to enjoy an impressive training experience that is simple yet highly effective.
27 First News

Best pre-workout powder for women

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Potent pre-workout powders for women can add an additional boost to your workout routine, and with the right pre-workout powder, you can safely propel yourself to improve your workout with extra endurance and energy. Pre-workout powders are also powerful, since they include ingredients meant to fight muscle fatigue and boost your energy. The Optimum Nutrition Essential Amino Energy is an excellent option for those that find most powders leave them feeling jittery.
Take the Pulse On Your Progress With This Heart-Racing Workout Plan

They say that all good things come to an end, but that's just not true when it comes to Well+Good's ReNew Year movement plan. Throughout the course of this month, we've learned how to challenge our bodies and minds through movement and stillness. And guess what? This is just the starting line. As we end our month together, I challenge you to recognize this week as a beginning—not an ending.
Push past workout boredom

Even the most ardent fitness enthusiasts sometimes lack the motivation to exercise. Various factors, including boredom with a fitness regimen, can affect one’s motivation to hit the gym. Boredom with a workout can sometimes be overcome by an especially effective workout. But for those instances when boredom is difficult...
A runner’s guide to rethinking success and failure

How do you know if you’ve succeeded or failed after a workout or race? Most runners look to the numbers to determine if they’ve done well or not, with hitting their goal time (or times) the number-one metric for success. While this seems to make sense, this mentality leaves many runners frustrated, disappointed and un-motivated, ruining their enjoyment and future success in the sport. The good news is, you can reframe what success and failure look like so that you never have a disappointing race or workout again.
Upper Body HIIT Workout

When you think of HIIT (“High-Intensity Interval Training”) you usually think about exercises like squat jumps, jump lunges, and other standing moves. But here’s a newsflash: you can use HIIT to work your upper body, too!. Upper body HIIT workouts help you strengthen and tone your way...
The Race is on

Dogs and mushers are slated to be back in Lincoln next month as the 36th Race to the Sky returns after falling victim last year - as so many other events had - to COVID-19 concerns. This year's events kick off in Lincoln Friday, Feb. 11 with the 300-mile vet...
Try this simple fartlek workout to improve your 5K

Winter is the perfect time to build a training base before any spring races. Focusing on improving your top-end speed with fartlek training can translate well to the 5 km distance and even trickle down to faster times for the half-marathon and marathon. The idea behind fartlek training is to help your body to adapt to various speeds and threshold zones.
15-Minute Workouts with barre3

Co-Owner Tara Heavner will leave you feeling strong and empowered from your head to your toes. Tara Heavner is a native Texan who grew up in Houston and went to Southwest Texas State. After a 12-year career in finance in both Austin and NYC, Tara left corporate America to bring barre3 to Texas in order to have a more fulfilling career. Together with her sister Kim, the two brought the first barre3 studios to Texas 10 years ago and have helped grow barre3 in the Austin area and around the country. A retired marathoner, she has completed 10 marathons which include Boston, Chicago and New York. Being a mother to a wonderful nine-year-old, Tara knows how important childcare is to moms, which is why barre3 offers a play lounge in the studio.
Ready for a workout in the new year

On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting took place for the new Holcomb YMCA in Spring. The new YMCA concept is the first one of its kind in the area. Phase 1 of the project consists of a unique and innovative indoor/outdoor design that is open and adaptable in all seasons and circumstances. The Holcomb Family YMCA is situated on the shores of the 100-acre Lake Holcomb on Imperial Promenade Drive, near Grand Parkway in the Falls at Imperial Oaks Development, located in Spring. He said Phase 2 calls for plans to add a pool, playground and splashpad. In Phase 3, which is a few years down the road, a full YMCA facility would develop. For more information, visit https://ymcahouston.org/locations/holcomb-family-ymca.
The Best Workout Mirrors of 2022

The Tempo Studio topped our tests, thanks to its AI-powered virtual training, a feature few other mirrors could match. The Studio has a camera equipped with a 3D sensor that analyzes your movements to offer real-time corrections throughout your workouts and let you know when you’ve fixed your mistakes. It also counts your reps so you don’t have to.
How to Stay Motivated to Workout

You’re not alone if you’re the type who busts out of the gate when starting something new, firing on all cylinders feeling like you can take on the world and nothing will stop you only to find yourself several weeks later wondering where all that motivation went. What...
Registration is now open for the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon

After two years of virtual editions, the Toronto Waterfront Marathon is back with in-person 42.2K, 21.1K and 5K options and a new global sponsor in TCS. The in-person races at the TCS TWM will take place the weekend after Canadian Thanksgiving, on Oct. 16, 2022. The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon...
Study: massage beats ice bath for improving recovery

Massage and ice baths are two popular recovery tools runners like to use between workouts so they can prepare their bodies for the next day’s training. Recently, a group of researchers decided to find out which method is more effective and came to the conclusion that runners who want to recover faster should skip the cold water and head to the massage table.
Hellen Obiri to move up to the marathon with On

Over the weekend in Northern Ireland, two-time Olympic silver medallist from Kenya, Hellen Obiri, surprised the running world by winning the World Athletics Cross Country Tour Silver event, but not while wearing a Nike singlet. She was instead representing On – a brand that has recently been taking the world of athletics by storm, growing their team of elite-level sponsored athletes, including Canada’s Ben Flanagan.
WATCH: 16-year-old future NFL talent destroys field in 200m

On Jan. 22, a 16-year-old high school student out of Washington, D.C., clocked the fourth fastest 200m time in U.S. high school history (20.79) at the Texas Tech Under Armour High School Classic. Nyckoles Harbor is a 6-foot-5, 225 lb. football recruit with NCAA and NFL aspirations in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but football is far from the only thing he excels in, as seen in this video.
