It wouldn’t be a season of ‘The Bachelor’ without some drama, and on season 26, Shanae Ankney is proving to be one of the women stirring up the most trouble so far!. Tensions are high between Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan on season 26 of The Bachelor! The drama between the ladies started during the Jan. 11 episode when Shanae told Clayton Echard that there were “red flags” with Elizabeth, even calling her “two-faced.” When Clayton approached Elizabeth with the concerns, she was very caught off guard. Elizabeth brought up how Shanae got very physical with her during the previous group date, but explained that she decided not to bring it up so the drama could be avoided.

