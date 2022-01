Step into the fastener section of any hardware store and you’ll find hundreds, if not thousands of nuts, bolts, screws and nails of various sizes and shapes. Given this variety, it’s unsurprising there are nearly as many wrenches, screwdrivers and other tools for dealing with them. However, if you have ever found yourself wishing there was just a one-tool-fits-all answer for every nut and bolt, you may be in luck. The best universal socket could be the tool of your dreams. The best universal sockets resemble regular sockets from the side. But a look down the barrel will reveal a cluster...

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO