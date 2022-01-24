ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hays Post

Hays USD 489 school board to hear bond group recommendation

The Hays USD 489 school board will hear a recommendation from its bond committee at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. The committee is set to recommend a $143.5 million bond that would include building a new high school. The project will also include:. • The middle school...
HAYS, KS
Pratt Tribune

Board elections and personnel changes noted for USD 382

The USD 382 Board of Education met in a regular session on January 10 to discuss various news and business. The meeting was kicked off with a motion that appointed Bill Bergner to serve as the Board President. Donna Hoener-Queal was also elected Vice President. Both motions were passed 6-0.
PRATT, KS
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach USD opts to keep in-person board meetings amid COVID-19 surge

Correction: Due to a reporting error, an earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the outcome of the school board’s vote. The Independent regrets the error. The Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education agreed to continue meeting in person amid a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases but will keep the option to meet virtually if necessary, officials said Thursday.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Garden City Telegram

Standley, Nanninga to head USD 457 Board

New School Board officers were elected at the USD 457 Board of Education meeting Monday. Jennifer Standley was elected as the board president and Dana Nanninga was elected as the vicepresident. New officers needed to be chosen as the former president, Alex Wallace was not reelected to the School Board...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Backs Effort To Invest In Underserved People And Communities

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is backing an effort to push millions of dollars in business funding into communities where people might struggle to get financing from traditional sources. The program will introduce entrepreneurs, developers and non-profits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). Instead of being solely profit-driven, CFDI’s are committed to working with underserved people and communities. The expectation is CDFI’s could move as much as $250 million into the city in the next five years, more than seven times what people in the city received between 2005 and 2019. Fort Worth ranks behind Dallas, and behind the state average,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hays Post

Bond committee makes case to Hays USD 489 board for new high school option

The Hays USD 489 school board heard from the community bond committee on its recommendation for a $143.5 million, 30-year bond at its meeting Monday night. The board asked questions but is not set to vote on sending the bond to voters until its meeting on Feb. 7. District officials are hoping to bring the bond to a vote in late spring.
HAYS, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce

Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce recognized Cowtown Liquor with the Small Business Award at the annual Chamber dinner. Chamber President Debbie Hopkins presented the award. Dee Riley accepted the award for the owners who were unable to be present.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
SmartAsset

What Is the ISO AMT?

If incentive stock options (ISOs) are part of your compensation package, knowing what they are, what they can do for you and how their tax treatment is going to affect you in the future is important. At the very least, … Continue reading → The post What Is the ISO AMT? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December

BALTIMORE, MD (January 25, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.0% in December. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland […] The post Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

Glendale Tightens Outdoor Watering Restrictions, Enacts Drought Charge On Water Bills

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Water usage restrictions are about tighten again in Glendale, where the City Council approved another phase of mandatory conservation due to the ongoing drought. Glendale’s Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance limits outside watering to Tuesdays and Saturdays for no more than 10 minutes each at a water station. Phase III also carries a drought charge of about 60 cents for every 1,000 gallons of water in order to recover the portion of fixed expenses that is collected in the variable water rate, city officials said. That means even if a customer who reduces their water use...
GLENDALE, CA
The 74

Historic Opportunity for School Funding Reform in Tennessee

Last fall, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee set the stage for comprehensive K-12 school finance reform by declaring his administration would “pursue a rigorous review of our state’s education funding to ensure we are properly investing in students and stewarding our resources well.”  After months of subcommittee meetings and public town halls to discuss possible changes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Prehn’s term as NRB chair ends but Republican appointee maintains control

Frederick Prehn, who has refused to leave his seat on the Natural Resources Board despite his term expiring in May 2021, is no longer the chair of the body after he reached the limit of three consecutive terms with the gavel.  Prehn’s refusal to step aside has allowed appointees of former Gov. Scott Walker to […] The post Prehn’s term as NRB chair ends but Republican appointee maintains control appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

