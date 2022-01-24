FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth is backing an effort to push millions of dollars in business funding into communities where people might struggle to get financing from traditional sources. The program will introduce entrepreneurs, developers and non-profits to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). Instead of being solely profit-driven, CFDI’s are committed to working with underserved people and communities. The expectation is CDFI’s could move as much as $250 million into the city in the next five years, more than seven times what people in the city received between 2005 and 2019. Fort Worth ranks behind Dallas, and behind the state average,...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO