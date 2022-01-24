ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Gudrun Hale serves up biscuits

columbusnews-report.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGudrun Hale serves up biscuits and gravy at the American Legion...

www.columbusnews-report.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Biscuit Bitch

Biscuit Bitch is not the brunch place you choose for a daytime date, unless you’re okay with him or her seeing sausage gravy and biscuit crumbs and egg bits and euphoria all over your face. (That person would just never be able to give you that same kind of pleasure.) What it is the place for is getting all of your day’s calories in one excellent meal. Don’t miss the Bitchwich (a biscuit sandwich with fried egg, sausage or bacon, cheddar, and a spicy sauce) and, by all means, fork up the extra dollars to get it smothered in gravy. If you feel the need to eat this on your couch, know that they run an excellent to-go operation.
FOOD & DRINKS
starpublications.online

Soup/biscuit giveaway

There will be a free soup/biscuit giveaway held curbside on Saturday, Jan. 15 starting at 11:30 a.m. at Soul Outreach Christian Church and Ministries, located at 11475 Commercial Lane (beside the Dutch Market) in Laurel.
LAUREL, DE
seattlemet.com

We Needed This: Viski Serves Up Crafty Barware

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. True Brands CEO Dhruv Agarwal’s first big business venture—cute, reusable wine bags—constituted considerable success with “a dumb...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biscuits And Gravy#Food Drink#American
indyschild.com

Circle City Cereal Serves Up Bowlfuls of Fun

Do you like cereal? Do you like milkshakes? How about cereal milkshakes? If this sounds intriguing to you, then you’ll want to head over to Circle City Cereal, where you’ll find cereal milkshakes — as well as bowls of cereal and cereal-topped scoops of ice cream — at this fun, new cereal bar in the food court at Castleton Square Mall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEAU-TV 13

Serve up a slice for National Pie Day Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Spoiler alert, you don’t have to wait for another holiday to enjoy a pie. It’s finally that time of year again, time to dedicate the whole day to pie as this Sunday is National Pie Day and it’s waiting to be celebrated by shoppers and dessert lovers alike.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kenosha.com

Foodie Favorite: Dog Biscuits

Amateur baker and lover of all things food, Carlson enjoys finding new recipes and learning techniques to perfect his love and appreciation for whole foods. Veterinarian approved non-meat dog biscuits that will make your canines go crazy! Super simple and easy recipe that your dogs will absolutely love. Take pride in baking for your entire family, pets included.
PETS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
tasty.co

Citrus Marmalade And Buttermilk Biscuits

Make the marmalade: Wash the citrus thoroughly with warm water and scrub to remove any dirt or wax. Cut the stem ends off the fruits and then dice, discarding the seeds. Transfer the fruit to a large saucepan. Add the sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla bean pod and...
RECIPES
ClickOnDetroit.com

This spot is serving up poutine in Metro Detroit

There is a place in Dearborn that’s bringing the taste of poutine to the community. The restaurant is called La Fork, and you might want a fork to scoop up the poutine dishes they’re serving up. In case you’re not familiar with poutine, it’s a dish that usually includes fries layered with cheese curds, gravy and other toppings.
DEARBORN, MI
cincinnatimagazine.com

Fillo Greek Bake Shop Serves Up Layers of Love

Named after the thin, unleavened dough that makes up the tasty pastries in many Balkan and Middle Eastern cultures, Fillo Greek Bake Shop is an authentic European-style café right in Over-the-Rhine. Owners Evi and Evan Papnikolaou want customers to feel like they’re on an excursion through Greece, so the menu is stacked with pastries made with the dough—layer upon layer of it, brushed with butter and baked to a flaky crisp. If you want a sweet version, try the bougatsa (fillo with sweet milk custard) or the saragli (rolled baklava drizzled with white and dark chocolate). Or go savory with spanakopita (spinach and feta) or tiropita (feta cheese). Pair one with an espresso and you’ll feel like you’re in another land.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Seattle Biscuit Company

Take a space that feels a little bit like a boxcar diner furnished by a tiny house designer, add some all-day breakfast, and you get Seattle Biscuit Company. Food-wise, everything here obviously revolves around biscuits, which is great news because the biscuits are really, really good. You’ll find a lineup of sandwiches like the Gus (our favorite - fried chicken, pickles, sweet onion mustard, an egg, and thyme-y sausage gravy) and the Lunch Pail (peanut butter, apple slices, and berry jam), but also classic dishes like biscuits and gravy. If you’re really starving (or have a bunch of friends with you), you can always get the Bishop Jim Earl Swilley, which is a plate of biscuits, four eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, pickles, gravy, pulled pork, sausage, and grits, all served with a 40 oz. bottle of Bud.
SEATTLE, WA
WCIA

Anything Goes 773 serving up delicious chicken tacos in CI Kitchen

Anything Goes 773 derives its name from the area code 773, which serves outside the loop, and the innermost neighborhoods. Being raised on the southside of Chicago, we had access to a variety of restaurants that served foods with amazing flavors and creativity. What people would find most interesting about...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
miamionthecheap.com

Red Lobster serves up ‘3 From the Sea’ special

Seafood lovers will want to sail over to Red Lobster for its new special — “3 From the Sea.”. For a limited time, get a soup or salad, appetizer and entree (from a select menu) for $15.99 at participating locations throughout Miami-South Florida. Price may vary by location.
MIAMI, FL
103GBF

New Lunch Spot in Downtown Evansville Serves Up Delicious Street Tacos

Downtown Evansville has a new place to enjoy lunch with a super cool vibe and delicious food that will have you ready to come back before you ever leave. A few months back we told you about a new bar and arcade that opened its doors in downtown Evansville - The Arcamedie which touts itself as 'a Museum of Antiquated Technology." Not only do they offer a full bar in a super fun environment full of pinball machines and arcade games (they even have an air-hockey table!) but it has a cool vibe as it was formerly the Bethuram vacuum cleaner shop.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy