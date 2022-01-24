Gudrun Hale serves up biscuits

Biscuit Bitch is not the brunch place you choose for a daytime date, unless you’re okay with him or her seeing sausage gravy and biscuit crumbs and egg bits and euphoria all over your face. (That person would just never be able to give you that same kind of pleasure.) What it is the place for is getting all of your day’s calories in one excellent meal. Don’t miss the Bitchwich (a biscuit sandwich with fried egg, sausage or bacon, cheddar, and a spicy sauce) and, by all means, fork up the extra dollars to get it smothered in gravy. If you feel the need to eat this on your couch, know that they run an excellent to-go operation.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO