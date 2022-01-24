ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alex Karcher

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex joins Roetzel & Andress as an attorney in the Transportation & Logistics Group. His...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Wayfair appoints new CTO as Jim Miller retires

The Boston online retailer (NYSE: W) said earlier this week that Fiona Tan has been appointed chief technology officer, effective March 1. She's succeeding Jim Miller, who's staying on for a transition period leading up to his retirement in June.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Out of reach?

In this special report, we dive into how Austin home prices got to where they are, and how — or if — the city can get things in check. When all the factors are considered, according to one developer echoing others: “It makes investors who are really, really excited about doing business in Austin question whether they would want to do business in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: OrgVitals

Year founded: 2021 (Emerged from Unitonomy studio) Founders: Charley Miller, CEO, Kristina Rodriguez, chief growth officer, and Dr. Brad Shuck, chief data officer. Explain what your company does: OrgVitals provides data analysis and predictive insights to organizations and consultants leading organizational development and transformation as they prepare for the future of work.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roetzel Andress#Fmcsa
bizjournals

MSP airport served almost 70% more passengers in 2021 than 2020

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw significantly more passenger traffic in 2021 than it did in 2020, but it still has a ways to go before it rebounds to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 70% more people, or about 25.2 million total passengers, traveled through the airport last year, compared to the nearly...
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

COhatch plans digital marketplace concept for members

A large coworking company in Ohio plans to bring its rapid expansion to cyberspace. Worthington-based COhatch plans to begin beta-testing to a small group in February, said Erin Maxson, the company's director of marketing and technology.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

CSX looks to develop major rail facility near Sanford, documents show

CSX Corp. (Nasdaq: CSX) is looking to rezone 244 acres from residential agriculture to heavy industrial to develop a new rail yard, according to an agenda posted for a Lee County Board of Commissioners meeting last night. In December, Triangle Business Journal reported that CSX was looking to purchase land...
SANFORD, FL
bizjournals

Bellevue consulting firm Scott S. Perry acquired by IT compliance company

Bellevue-based cybersecurity consulting firm Scott S. Perry, CPA PLLC has been acquired by Schellman, a Tampa, Florida-based IT compliance company. The Bellevue firm, named for Scott Perry, its founder and owner, will dissolve its brand, according to a Schellman spokesperson. Scott S. Perry has two employees, the spokesperson added, both of whom will be joining Schellman, which now has 388 total employees. The companies are not disclosing financial details of the deal, which was announced Monday.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Study: SBA PPP dollars went mostly to business owners, shareholders

Out of the nearly $800 billion paid out through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, only about 23% to 34% went directly to workers who would have lost their jobs. That works out to a cost of roughly $170,000 to $257,000 per job-year retained, with an estimate that...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy