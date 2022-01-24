People On The Move

Notable investors: Non-dilutive funding from National Science Foundation SBIR Grants and Kentucky Matching Funds Awards. Explain what your company does: Active Therapy Systems provides online exercise classes and virtual physical therapy with remote patient monitoring for people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer’s. Through telehealth and tailored on-demand sessions, we are able reduce the burdens of time, travel and costs that are associated with the traditional methods of PT. We monitor our patient’s performance and physiological data with in-home devices that allow us to personalize each therapy session, allowing us to better monitor disease progression and to help their neurologist make more informed clinical decisions, aiding in the overall care of each person.

