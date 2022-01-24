ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

People On The Move

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg joins Roetzel & Andress as an attorney in the Transportation & Logistics Group. A...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: BioProducts LLC

Explain what your company does: BioProducts LLC provides unique profitability solutions for agricultural residue through its patented technologies. Utilizing agricultural farm and process residue, our technologies deliver xylose (a zero calorie sugar), carbon neutral biocoal (a drop in replacement for coal) and high surface area activated carbons for multiple applications.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: StaySaver Vacations and StaySaver Vacation Group

Tampa area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended January 21, 2022. Year to date through January 21, 2022, the court recorded 5 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 67 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: Active Therapy Systems

Notable investors: Non-dilutive funding from National Science Foundation SBIR Grants and Kentucky Matching Funds Awards. Explain what your company does: Active Therapy Systems provides online exercise classes and virtual physical therapy with remote patient monitoring for people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer’s. Through telehealth and tailored on-demand sessions, we are able reduce the burdens of time, travel and costs that are associated with the traditional methods of PT. We monitor our patient’s performance and physiological data with in-home devices that allow us to personalize each therapy session, allowing us to better monitor disease progression and to help their neurologist make more informed clinical decisions, aiding in the overall care of each person.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

HarborOne CEO to retire, with No. 2 exec taking his place

HarborOne Bank CEO James Blake plans to retire in May after almost three decades leading the Brockton-based lender, having transformed the institution from a small credit union into a publicly traded bank with a Boston presence. Blake, 71, will be replaced as CEO by Joseph Casey, who is currently the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roetzel Andress
bizjournals

Do you know (or work with) great CEOs? Make sure they are recognized

The Dallas Business Journal is bringing back its Most Admired CEO award program and nominations are open. The awards are given to individuals who deliver outstanding performances in guiding their companies to success and contributing to the overall growth of our North Texas business community. Nominees must be the CEO...
DALLAS, TX
bizjournals

COhatch plans digital marketplace concept for members

A large coworking company in Ohio plans to bring its rapid expansion to cyberspace. Worthington-based COhatch plans to begin beta-testing to a small group in February, said Erin Maxson, the company's director of marketing and technology.
OHIO STATE
bizjournals

New 59-unit apartment planned for Indian Hills neighborhood

Conco will be the builder on the $4 million project. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Rabata, Henna & Hijabs named to innovative 'Muslim Startups' list

The Center for Global Muslim Life has named three organizations based in the Twin Cities to its list of Top 100 Innovative Global Muslim Startups to Watch in 2022. The San Diego-based nonprofit, which announced the list on Tuesday, said the list is about changing the narratives around Muslims. "We’re...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bizjournals

How this home inspector became head of a tech company

Ian Robertson never planned to become the head of a tech company. It happened as a result of seeking solutions for a common problem in the home inspection industry over his 20 years of experience. In addition to his three home inspection-related companies, he’s now the head of a tech venture whose new home inspection software, Inspector Toolbelt, already has hundreds of users since being released at the end of October.
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Out of reach?

In this special report, we dive into how Austin home prices got to where they are, and how — or if — the city can get things in check. When all the factors are considered, according to one developer echoing others: “It makes investors who are really, really excited about doing business in Austin question whether they would want to do business in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: borderless

Explain what your company does: Global Payouts API — Simple, transparent and affordable bank payments. Pay anyone to 120+ countries in local currency. Our smart payment infrastructure saves companies time and money. We offer a web application and an API (application program interface) to automate accounts payable. We also provide multi-currency balances to collect in foreign currency like a local and save on wire fees.
MARKETS
bizjournals

AmEx funnels $6.5M into Raleigh fintech

A Raleigh fintech targeting startups has closed a $6.5 million round and is plotting growth. Finmark, which develops financial modeling software for startups, raised $6.5 million in strategic seed financing from American Express Ventures (AmEx). AmEx joins a coalition of backers that includes Draper and Associates, Bessemer Venture Partners and Durham’s Idea Fund Partners, bringing the startup’s total seed haul to more than $11 million, according to the company.
RALEIGH, NC
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with LeaseLock

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered into a settlement with California-based LeaseLock, Inc. resolving allegations that its deposit waiver products violated the Security Deposit Law. The Maryland Security Deposit Law permits landlords to collect security deposits from tenants that must be refunded to the tenant at the end of … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with LeaseLock" The post Attorney General Frosh announces settlement with LeaseLock appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup Wellnecity secures more than $3M in funding from health-care investment firm

Wellnecity, a Winston-Salem health care startup, raised $3.16 million in Series A funding with the help of Sopris Capital, a Denver-based investment firm that specializes in health care. Founded and headed by John Quinn, Wellnecity uses a proprietary technology platform, called ProActive Benefits Management, to help self-insured employers manage the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bizjournals

GE sticking to 2023 target for health care spin-off, CEO says

General Electric Co. is still eyeing early 2023 for spinning off its health care business into a separate company, though it would be interested in moving up that timing if it could complete the work before then, CEO Larry Culp said Tuesday. Culp’s remarks came during a call with analysts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wyoming News

#34. Merit Systems Protection Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.3 (4.8% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 70.7 - One-year score change: +1.6 - Agency workforce size: small This quasi-judicial agency studies merit systems, reviews the actions of the Office of Personnel Management, and protects the rights of employees under federal merit systems. Staff at the Merit Systems Protection Board feel that the team cooperates to meet goals and shares knowledge among its members, according to a 2019 survey. [Pictured: Mark Robbins, vice chairman and acting chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board.]
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

#7. US International Trade Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 86.4 (25.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 85.8 - One-year score change: +0.6 - Agency workforce size: small This agency creates studies and reports about international trade and tariffs for the president and congressional committees. It also investigates situations related to international trade relief. It has significantly higher than average scores for effective leadership, training and development, and support for diversity.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy