For now, the website only has a landing page in English and Spanish. It notes that the shipping costs will be covered too. The Biden administration is buying one billion at-home, rapid tests to give to US residents for free. The hope is to make sure everyone has a test on hand when they need it. The White House said 500 million of those tests will be available on January 19th. At the outset, you’ll be able to order four per residential address.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO