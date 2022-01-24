ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Barcelona will host opening two stages of Vuelta a España in 2023

By Ryan Dabbs
cyclingweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRace organisers have confirmed the 2023 edition of the Vuelta a España will start in Barcelona on August 19, with the Catalonian city hosting the first two stages, consisting of a team time trial on the opening day and the opening stage race the day after. The race's...

www.cyclingweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Spanish Vuelta to return to Barcelona after 11-year absence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will return to Barcelona in 2023 after an 11-year absence. The city will host the official start of the race with a time trial. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona. The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city had hosted the race’s official departure in 1962. The last time it held a time trial was back in 1978. The initial three stages of this year’s Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands.
SPORTS
FanSided

Barcelona-Real Madrid reality: Two opposite poles

The current La Liga season has shown us the reality of the two biggest Spanish football teams in actuality, Real Madrid and Barcelona. For the last century, Real Madrid has been one of the biggest, if not THE biggest football team in the world. The past couple of years they have been in some kind of a slump, however it finally looks as if it’s about to end.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Valverde
cyclingweekly.com

2023 Tour de France to start in the Basque Country

The Tour de France will begin in the Basque Country in 2023, with three road stages around the autonomous community forming part of the race's Grand Départ. It is the second time that the Tour has had a Grand Départ in the area, and the second in Spain as well. In 1992, a prologue around San Sebastián saw Miguel Indurain climb into the yellow jersey for the first time.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

From piste to peloton - Anna Henderson's rapid rise through the ranks

Anyone watching the women’s elite road race at the Flanders world championships last September might have been forgiven for thinking there was more than one Team GB rider wearing a Jumbo-Visma helmet. After the British took control through Leuven and onto the Flanders circuit, the race exploded in attack...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Vuelta A Espa A#Catalonian#Twitter#Belgian#Councillor For Sports#The Grand Tour
cyclingweekly.com

Brandon McNulty wins Trofeo Calvia, the first elite men's race of 2022

Brandon McNulty (UAE-Team Emirates) soloed to victory by over a minute at the Trofeo Calvia, the first elite .1 men's race of the year on Wednesday afternoon. The American broke clear of a select group with 60km to go before the Coll den Claret, and then kept away from the chasers all the way to the finish in Palmanova.
CYCLING
The Independent

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal suffers serious injuries in accident

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has suffered serious injuries in a crash while training in his native Colombia.Reports in the country suggest that Bernal, 25, had been involved in a collision with a parked bus while riding close to his home in Bogata, with images showing Bernal receiving treatment next to a heavily-dented vehicle.A statement sent to the PA news agency from the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in the Colombian capital said the 2019 Tour winner would undergo surgery later on Monday.We can confirm Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital following a training accident on a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Ex-Tour champion Bernal 'conscious' after surgery for bus crash injuries

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."
CYCLING
The Independent

Anthony Martial ‘ready to play’ after swapping Manchester United for Sevilla

Anthony Martial is ready to play anywhere for Sevilla after completing a loan move from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.France international Martial joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015 but had found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford and been heavily linked with a move away.Sevilla, currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages as part of the deal, but it is understood there is no option to buy included.The 26-year-old was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy