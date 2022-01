Rapper Nasir’ Nas’ Jones has teamed with the tech giant Google and others to raise $20 million in financial backing for South African gaming company Carry1st. The Hollywood Reporter notes that League of Legends developer Riot Games and American venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz were also included in the funding effort. All earnings will be used to expand Carry1st’s product and engineering teams and its content portfolio to grow its users.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO