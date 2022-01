Designers behind a new mixed-use development called Frisco North recently shared images and updates on the project that is expected to break ground next year. Frisco North, previously known as The Oxbow at Frisco, will be located at the southwest corner of US 380 and Dallas North Tollway. The project is expected to be built out over the next eight to 12 years, said Kyle Wilks, president of Wilks Development.

FRISCO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO