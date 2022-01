It is difficult for many people to see how their actions or decisions can have a significant impact on the environment, but this is not true when you are talking about business. Businesses produce materials that eventually end up in landfills or oceans, they buy products from suppliers who may be harming the environment, they make decisions that affect the natural resources available for future generations. And while most businesses don’t start with environmental protection as a goal of theirs (or maybe even know what that means), more and more are realizing just how important it is.

