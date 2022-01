Austria's parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from February 1, the first of its kind in Europe. Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people who for medical reasons can't be vaccinated, or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.

