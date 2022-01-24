Ticket Scalping with A&G

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...

