Ticket Scalping with A&G

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams are hosting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC...

kprcradio.iheart.com

The Spun

Bucccaneers Fans Have A Message For Gisele Bundchen

There’s a growing sense that Tom Brady’s decision on his NFL future will come down to how badly he wants to spend time with his family and his wife, Gisele Bundchen. So Buccaneers fans are trying to appeal to Gisele directly to help them out. Earlier this week,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former 49ers coach Mike Singletary vetoed trade for Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is, by most accounts, on the verge of riding off into the sunset of his playing days a club legend who earned two Super Bowl rings during his Hall-of-Fame run with that organization. Roethlisberger's career could've gone differently in a variety of ways. He first faced sexual assault allegations in 2009 that, per ESPN, ultimately earned him a suspension and reportedly had the Steelers listening to offers for the signal-caller throughout that controversy.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Names The Toughest Player He’s Ever Played Against

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made headlines with a tweet about his potential future. “Year 11 in the books. What a ride it’s been,” Gronkowski tweeted. “Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too. Year 12???”
NFL
On3.com

Aaron Rodgers makes promise to Packers organization, teammates

Aaron Rodgers‘ season ended on Saturday in shocking fashion, as the Green Bay Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, sending Rodgers into an offseason full of mystery much earlier than expected. Now, as Rodgers could be on his way...
NFL
iheart.com

Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
NFL
CBS LA

Rams-49ers Fans Battle For Tickets To NFC Title Game

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a thrilling road-victory beating the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27. Next up, a contentious rematch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium — just two weeks after the Niners beat the Rams there in overtime. While the Rams did have home-field advantage, the crowd was a sea of red. Rams fans are hoping to change that. The situation was such that Melissa Whitworth, wife of All-Pro Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, offered to buy tickets from any Rams fans looking to sell. If you @RamsNFL fans...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford, Rams get ugly 49ers forecast for NFC title game at SoFi Stadium

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL

