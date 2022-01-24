ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Earl Sweatshirt continues to impress with 'SICK!'

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Sweatshirt is a unique rapper. His music, which oftentimes feels more like spoken-word poetry than traditional rap bangers, enriches hip-hop as a genre. The story of Earl’s career is also paramount to understanding the trajectory of his career thus far, and how he ended up in his current artistic era....

www.dukechronicle.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Budden Eviscerates Earl Sweatshirt's New Album: "I Ain't Listening To That"

Joe Budden might be a little salty from the time Earl Sweatshirt impersonated him during a comedy sketch by wearing a denim vest and a bald cap because he's refusing to listen to the rapper's new album, SICK! Returning from a three-year hiatus, Earl Sweatshirt impressed his core fanbase with the release of some new music, but Joe Budden isn't planning on checking out the album.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Joe Budden Rips Eminem and Kendrick Collab “Love Game,” Says He’ll Never Listen to Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album

Joe Budden has always been one to speak his mind, and he certainly wasn’t holding back on the most recent episode of his Joe Budden Podcast. On episode 502, Budden covered everything from his thoughts on The Weeknd’s Dawn FM to Earl Sweatshirt’s Sick!. He also trashed Kendrick Lamar and Emimem’s track “Love Game,” which he argued is “high on the list” of “worst record ever made by two superstars.”
MUSIC
State News

Hip-hop comebacks: The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt release new bangers

Everyone loves a comeback, especially in the music world. Within the same week, The Weeknd and Earl Sweatshirt, two of the top artists in their genre, released new albums; revealing their new sounds and visions with the next phase of their career. "I think it was a good comeback," media...
MUSIC
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Gunna, Earl Sweatshirt, JID, and More

It’s another strong week in music releases. Gunna finally dropped his collaboration with Drake, “P Power,” which was previously delayed. Earl Sweatshirt dropped his new project, SICK!, featuring the standout track “Fire in the Hole.” Cordae recruited Freddie Gibbs and Stevie Wonder for “Champagne Glasses” off his sophomore album From a Bird’s Eye View. This week’s list also includes new music from JID, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Saba and more.
MUSIC
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Armand Hammer
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Sweatshirt & Zelooperz Share Their "Vision"

On Friday, January 14th, Earl Sweatshirt dropped off Sick!, a 10-track project that sees him conquer eight songs on his own while also linking up with Armand Hammer on "Tabula Rasa," which was previously released as a single, and Zelooperz on "Vision." The song begins with a sample talking about...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Sweatshirt Wants People to Learn What Trap Really Is

What is the definition of Trap music? The Atlanta-based rap offshoot has been the subject of many debates regarding what makes Trap, Trap over the years. Ranging from a slew of artists like T.I, Jeezy, among others claiming to be the originator of the Hip-Hop subculture, Trap has remained at the forefront of Hip-Hop culture as it has been the dominant form of influence and inspiration for many stars regardless of genre.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Watch Earl Sweatshirt Perform "2010" on 'The Tonight Show'

Earl Sweatshirt appeared as the musical guest on Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he delivered a performance of “2010” from his newly-released album Sick!. The performance marked Sweatshirt’s first appearance as a musical guest on The Tonight Show, though he...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Earl Sweatshirt On Fallon Is The Polar Opposite Of Odd Future On Fallon

Remember when Odd Future first performed on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon? Of course you do. Even if you don’t remember it, you remember it. That performance was a rare moment of barely-controlled televised chaos. Watching the footage more than a decade later, you can still taste the erratic energy in the air.
CELEBRITIES
#Poetry#Rap Songs#Music Career#Columbia Records
Black America Web

Earl Sweatshirt Poetically Reckons With The Turbulent State Of The World Via ‘SICK!’ Album [Review]

Earl Sweatshirt never seems overly concerned with perfection or typified standards of modern-day Hip-Hop music, although his newest project is a refined effort. As he’s done previously via his audio releases, the California native’s latest studio album SICK! points to a personal and poetical reckoning of the state of the world that breaks through the insular themes of his past.
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

Earl Sweatshirt Delivers Introspective Performance of ‘2010’ on ‘Fallon’

Earl Sweatshirt brought his unique lyrical stylings to The Tonight Show Monday with a performance of his song, “2010.”. The cerebral track, which finds the 27-year-old reflecting on the beginnings of his career, was the first single from Earl’s latest album, Sick!, which was released earlier this month.
SCIENCE
Rolling Stone

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Celebrities
