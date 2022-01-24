ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northallerton: Cyclist dies in roundabout collision

Cover picture for the articleA cyclist has died in a collision with a lorry in North Yorkshire, police have said. The rider and the...

Sunderland Echo

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after Washington collision left cyclist with 'serious injuries'

The rider, a man in his 50s, was left with “serious injuries”, including fractures to his lower leg, following the incident in December last year. According to officers, the vehicle involved was reported to have been driving on Station Road and the Brady Square/A195 roundabout at about 6.50am on Tuesday, December 2, 2021, when it “collided with a cyclist travelling southbound”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigate ‘dangerous’ Boxing Day hunt meets

Police are investigating whether hunts across England risked public safety and illegally blocked roads at Boxing Day meets.A dossier of evidence details claims that in 10 places, from Yorkshire to Cornwall, hunts caused traffic jams or near-misses involving people and animals.The document, seen by The Independent and based on reports submitted by hunt opponents around the country, says organisers in many places failed to ask for road-closure permits for 27 December.Boxing Day hunts were held two days after Christmas because Boxing Day fell on a Sunday.By law, organisers of any event that blocks a road must apply for permission...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Higham Park: 19 people injured including children as bus crashes into shop in east London

A bus has crashed into a shop in east London, injuring 19 people including schoolchildren.Witnesses told of hearing a “big bang” as the double decker mounted the pavement and ploughed into an end-of-terrace repairs shop in Highams Park, Chingford. Three children and two adults were taken to hospital, including the bus driver, who was trapped in his cab following the crash. Another 14 people were treated at the scene by paramedics, London Ambulance Service said.Police, paramedics and firefighter were called to Selwyn Avenue at about 8.20am on Monday.Video and images from the scene show the front of a shop...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was taken to hospital with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

MoCo Cyclist Struck By Garbage Truck Dies: Police

A 61-year-old female cyclist is dead after being hit by a garbage truck on Jan. 14 in Montgomery County, according to police. The collision happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg. A Potomac Disposal Mack trash collection truck was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Fatal crash accused ‘spoke nonchalantly about drinking alcohol before driving’

A man accused of causing a fatal crash in Belfast spoke “nonchalantly” during a police interview about drinking six beers prior to the collision, a court has heard.Adrian Ursu was refused bail after appearing before a district judge in Belfast on Monday accused with causing the death of two men by dangerous driving.The 32-year-old, from Doonbeg Drive, Newtownabbey, is alleged to have driven a black Ford Focus car into the opposite lane of the Ravenhill Road in Belfast on Saturday night where it collided with an oncoming taxi.One of the men who died has been named as 47-year-old Jon O’Hara...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dover: Fire and coastguard rescue four people from cliff cave

Four people had to be rescued after getting stuck in a cave in a coastal cliff face in Kent. The group were trapped in the remains of an old tunnel in St Margaret's Bay near Dover. Coastguard teams from Deal, Folkestone and Langdon Bay were called out just after 20:00...
ACCIDENTS
Caledonian Record-News

Colebrook Man Dies In North Country Collision

A Colebrook man died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Columbia Monday, Jan. 24. According to NH State Police, Dennis Hyde, 68, of Colebrook, was driving north in a Toyota Tundra just after 3:30 p.m. when he crossed the center line and stuck an oncoming vehicle in an apparent head-on collision.
COLEBROOK, NH
BBC

Four-year-old boy dies as off-road bike hits lamp-post

A four-year-old boy died when the off-road bike he was believed to have been a passenger on hit a lamp-post, police said. The crash happened shortly after 13:00 GMT on Sunday in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland in County Durham. The child was airlifted to the Royal Victoria...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by van

An 81-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a van.The incident happened on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.Police said the elderly pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.The 54-year-old woman driving the van, a black Volkswagen Transporter, was not injured.A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in West Lothian.The incident happened around 6.20pm on Tuesday, 25 January on the A803 Main Street in Linlithgow Bridge.Full statement: https://t.co/muGjxwtQnt pic.twitter.com/whXlTkgsdm— West Lothian Police (@WestLothPolice) January 26, 2022Police are appealing...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Number of people hurt after bus crashes into shop

A number of people have been injured after a bus crashed into a shop.Police were called at around 8.20am to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.We are on-scene and are treating a number of patients at an incident on The Broadway in #HighamsPark, E4, where a bus has collided with a building. Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/Kvoj6d8sto— London Ambulance Service...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies in Co Meath road crash

A man has been killed in a road crash in Co Meath, gardai has said.The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of a car when it crashed on the L5068 at Knockcommon in Slane at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.The man was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.His body was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post mortem will take place.There were no other passengers in the car and no other injuries were reported by gardai.The L5068 remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators.Gardai said that local diversions are in place.Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100. Read More Two arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue stand-offElderly pedestrian dies after being hit by vanChildren and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Brighouse police chase crash victims lost control of car

Two men who died in a car crash during a police chase failed to negotiate a sharp bend after reaching speeds in excess of 80mph, an inquest has heard. Mohammed Sohail Aziz, 23, and Suhail Akhtar, 20, both from Dewsbury, died when the BMW driven by Mr Aziz hit a barrier in Brighouse on 17 July 2020.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Newcastle cyclist dies following New Year's Day collision

The family of a cyclist who died after a crash on New Year's Day have said she "worked tirelessly" for the benefit of others, as they paid tribute to her. Laura Duncalfe passed away on Sunday, three weeks after being injured in the collision involving a car in St Lawrence Road, Newcastle, on 1 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
montgomerymnnews.com

Damaged vehicle left at roundabout

There was a crash at the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue NE in New Prague the evening of Friday, Jan. 21. Apparently around 7:20 p.m. a driver of a four door vehicle hit the stone benches and the fire hydrant on the north side of Main Street and then abandoned their vehicle in the middle of the roundabout. The New Prague Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. A skid loader was used to move the stone blocks of the benches out of the street. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
NEW PRAGUE, MN
The Independent

Harvey Parker: Body found in River Thames during search for missing student

Police have recovered the body of a man from the River Thames amid their search for 20-year-old Harvey Parker, who went missing after leaving a nightclub last month.The Metropolitan Police was alerted by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution just before midday on Tuesday (4 January) to reports of a body in the river near Embankment.Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body.The death is being treated as unexplained while a report is being compiled by a coroner.Family liaison officers have informed Mr Parker’s family of the discovery while formal indentification of the body awaits.Mr Parker, a gifted music...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ricky Collins death: Mother jailed for helping hide killer son

A mother has been jailed for 12 months for helping her son go on the run after he murdered another man in a stabbing. Bradley Ward attacked Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, during a row in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, in March 2021. At Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, Ward, 24, also from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

