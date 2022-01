The global aircraft micro turbine engine market was valued at $34.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $75.9 million in 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0%. The rapid spread of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global aircraft micro turbine engine market in 2020, owing to the implementation of strict lockdown measures, and the disruption in the supply chain of required materials across the world. COVID-19 pandemic led to several challenges for the aviation sector including logistics challenges, supply-demand gap, among others. On the other hand, the aircraft micro turbine engine manufacturers had to reduce expansion and R&D investments to withstand the decline in revenue and operating performance of the airline industry. The challenges such as manufacturing difficulties and low demand for aircraft engines amid stringent lockdown measures and grounding of aircraft throughout the world were observed throughout 2020 and mid-2021, and the demand for aircraft engine engines is expected to resume back in pre-COVID-19 levels only after a few years.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO