Is Pepper Spray Legal To Own And Use In Minnesota?

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 19-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been charged with assaulting his 5-week-old son earlier this month. According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Michael Alexander Jonason is accused of causing his son injuries that left an oblique fracture to his left humorous bone. The child’s mother was asked by investigators about the history of domestic assault incidents involving her and Jonason, and she told investigators that he sometimes “gets angry,” according to the complaint. She said that she’s only left their child under his care a few times, but she said that on Jan. 14, he called her saying that something was wrong with the child. The charges say that Jonason was “unable” to explain to the child’s mother how he was injured. He has also not been able to explain to investigators how the bone was fractured, other than to say that it happened at about 9 p.m. that evening, though he did not call the boy’s mother until 11 p.m. Investigators say he’s told multiple different stories as to how his son was injured. He has been taken into custody and is charged with third-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO