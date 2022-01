Special Agent in Charge for IRS Criminal Investigations for the western U.S. Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News this week on how to spot and avoid income tax fraud and scams. “There are really two things to talk about here that affect most everyone in some way in filing your tax returns,” began Agent Tsui. “We always advise to do your research and select a reputable tax preparer. Some suggestions I have would be that making sure that the tax preparer goes over the tax return with you in detail, and also to explain the fees that are being charged in addition to the refund amount so that you know what you're going to get and then match it up to what you actually receive.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO