Fathom initiated at Needham on expectations of expanding margins, high teens growth

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeedham has initiated coverage of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) with a buy rating, setting a target of $12. Needham's analyst James Ricchiutu said: "We expect FATH to...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Vestas warns of supply chain woes as revenue guidance misses estimates

Vestas Wind (OTCPK:VWDRY +5.2%) shares are flying high despite warning of supply chain stresses in issuing financial guidance that misses analyst estimates. The world's largest maker of wind turbines reports preliminary full-year revenues of €15.6B ($17.61B), at the lower end of prior guidance of €15.5B-€16.5B, while EBIT before special items fell 38% to €461M, indicating an EBIT margin of 3% vs. guidance of ~4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Intel beats expectations but weak margin outlook sends shares down

Investors are wary, despite the company's strong 2021. We are back to live and in person events! Hosted at the Marriott San Jose, we've set aside some time for networking before and after the event, as well as breakfast during the event. Latinx Business Leadership Awards 2022: Individuals. Please note:...
SAN JOSE, CA
Seekingalpha.com

Will Altria Q4 Earnings support upward revision of 2021 guidance?

Altria (NYSE:MO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5B (-1.0% Y/Y). Combustibles showed slow growth in Q3; dig deeper in company presentation for additional insights. Company has added...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

MakeMyTrip: Volatility Remains, But Cautiously Optimistic On Company's Prospects

While gross bookings still remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, recent growth in this metric is encouraging. Investment Thesis: While MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) might see modest growth in the short to medium-term as volatility across the travel industry continues, I take the view that this company is in a good financial position to further grow its dominant position as India's leading OTA.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lockheed Martin tops Q4 expectations, issues in-line FY 2022 guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) +0.5% pre-market after edging estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as growth in aeronautics, missiles and fire control and rotary and mission systems sales offset a decline in space sales. Q4 net income rose to $2.05B from $1.79B in the year-ago period, and revenues rose 4.1% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AIG Life & Retirement introduces advanced outcomes variable annuity

American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) Life & Retirement arm launches Advanced Outcomes Annuity, a variable annuity that is issued by American General Life Insurance, a subsidiary of AIG. This annuity targets high growth as nearly two-thirds of the investment strategies are not subject to a cap, the company says. “The structured...
PERSONAL FINANCE
stockxpo.com

A Trio of Stocks With a History of Operating Income Margin Growth

When the operating income margin continues to grow, it means a company is becoming more efficient in generating profits from its operating activities. The operating income margin is a more effective measure than the net income margin when evaluating whether a company can generate income, as the metric excludes those items on which it has no or limited control, but that could weigh on the net income notably in some years.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

CN Energy and Xujin Environmental Protection enter strategic cooperation

CN Energy Group (CNEY -1.6%) has announced a strategic cooperation between its subsidiary CN Energy Industrial Development and Xujin Environmental Protection Carbon Industry. The two companies will cooperate in sharing technology, resources and expertise for their mutual benefits, as they create an integrated and optimized activated carbon sales business focused on revenue and profit growth opportunities in the hazardous waste and solid waste disposal businesses.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

5 High-Yielding Dividend Growers - Including 1 Little Known Top Pick

Interest rates remain near historic lows, making identifying undervalued income securities harder than ever. Interest rates remain near historic lows, making identifying undervalued income securities harder than ever. Meanwhile, the threat of interest rate hikes is decimating high growth tech (ARKK), giving high yield value stocks are having their moment in the sun.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Gap slumps after Morgan Stanley slashes margin expectations

Morgan Stanley drops its rating on Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Underweight from Equal-weight. The firm turns negative after revisiting margin assumptions for 2022 and finding that estimates have not properly factored in how higher promotions, increased shipping expenses through higher e-commerce penetration and ongoing air freight headwinds may offset GPS' rent, occupancy, & depreciation leverage from store closures,
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tnj.com

Netflix Stock: Q4 Subscriber Growth Expected to Stall

The fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off last week with mixed results from several big banks. Financial firms will be in focus again this week, with blue chip Goldman Sachs (GS, $383.64) one of the highest-profile banks to report. Insurance giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH, $468.37) and streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX, $517.61) round out a busy earnings calendar.
TV & VIDEOS
Seeking Alpha

Chewy: Good Growth, Although Margins Have A Ways To Go

Chewy is a somewhat contentious stock, with good revenue growth, but low margins and 24% short interest. There's near-term concern about supply chain disruptions and cost inflation. Investment Thesis. Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) falls into a category of next-generation e-commerce pure-plays that have capitalized on the secular shift to online shopping,...
BUSINESS
Crain's Cleveland Business

M&A expected to continue its robust growth streak

2021 was the best of times and the worst of times. All businesses have been impacted by the challenges of COVID; some to a great extent and some to a lesser extent. More importantly, our families and loved ones have been impacted as well. In order to help businesses and families, the government has provided several stimulus packages in the form of PPP loans, Employee Retention Credits and extended unemployment benefits to name a few. One of the unintended consequences of all this stimulus is inflation (and hopefully not stagflation). Prices are rising across the board, from raw materials to wages. In order to maintain margins, businesses are trying to pass these price increases along to their customers, but trying to keep up with the next round of price increases is becoming more and more challenging.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

TSMC expects more growth

Taiwanese chip outfit TSMC expects robust growth to accelerate due to booming semiconductor demand. The outfit reported a record quarterly profit and said it plans to spend at least a third more than last year. Soaring demand for semiconductors used in smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets during the COVID-19 pandemic...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Fathom Digital Manufacturing surges on heavy volume

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) surged on Wednesday on heavy volume after the company presented at an investment conference earlier this week. At last check, Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) shares were trading at $6.65, up 25.8%, as more than 8.2 million shares were trade. The average daily volume is just over 430,000 shares.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Celestica: Sustained Margin Growth To Keep On Moving The Needle Here

Operating margins improved once more in Q3. We wrote about Celestica (NYSE:CLS) back in October when we stated that more gains were on the way for the technology company. Shares have rallied close to 18% since we penned that piece. It was surprising to see shares riffle through long-term resistance this year at around the $10 mark but this momentum really speaks to the solid fundamentals in Celestica's make-up at present. As we can see below, shares should at least rally to the $12.50 level now before encountering more long-term resistance just above this level. Whether shares are able to take out this level on its present momentum in the near-term is another question entirely. Suffice it to say, in order to ascertain whether Celestica remains a strong long-term opportunity here, we like to see how management has been rewarding shareholders (and its intentions going forward), recent profitability trends and projections going forward plus also the company's valuation. Since all of these areas are intertwined, encouraging trends here invariably mean the stock in questions is a solid long-term bet.
STOCKS

