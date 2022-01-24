How farmers are reducing inputs without losing yield

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat fell during January in most U.S. Plains states, including Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 44% of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 28. Over the winter, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. The USDA rated 30% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 23, down from 33% at the start of the month. In Oklahoma, 16% of the state's wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 20% by Jan. 3. Wheat ratings also declined in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved slightly in Montana. U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of winter wheat for 2022, the most in six years, the USDA said this month. However, most of the Plains breadbasket is in the grip of a drought that is expected to persist through April, according to the latest seasonal outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings fell sharply in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA rated 42% of the Illinois crop as good to excellent by Jan. 24, down from 75% by Jan. 2. Very Poor Fair Good Excellent Good/ Poor Excellent Colorado Jan. 24 14 26 40 20 0 20 Jan. 3 11 22 42 25 0 25 Year-ago 18 18 47 16 1 17 Illinois Jan. 24 3 12 43 33 9 42 Jan. 3 3 7 15 67 8 75 Year-ago 4 7 24 54 11 65 Kansas Jan. 24 8 23 39 29 1 30 Jan. 3 8 17 42 30 3 33 Year-ago 7 17 33 40 3 43 Kentucky Jan. 24 1 2 12 73 12 85 Jan. 3 1 1 7 85 6 91 Year-ago 0 1 13 71 15 86 Montana Jan. 24 19 46 21 14 0 14 Jan. 3 16 55 17 12 0 12 Year-ago 1 4 27 62 6 68 Nebraska Jan. 24 8 11 45 33 3 36 Jan. 3 8 11 42 37 2 39 Year-ago 6 12 48 33 1 34 N. Carolina Jan. 24 0 3 23 66 8 74 Jan. 3 1 3 34 57 5 62 Year-ago 1 9 43 45 2 47 North Dakota Jan. 24 0 17 67 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 11 49 37 2 39 Year-ago 7 12 60 20 1 21 Oklahoma Jan. 24 20 23 41 15 1 16 Jan. 3 19 25 36 18 2 20 Year-ago 1 4 34 58 3 61 South Dakota Jan. 24 3 6 60 30 1 31 Jan. 3 2 11 49 37 1 38 Year-ago 3 18 47 32 0 32 Texas Jan. 24 46 25 22 7 0 7 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 12 29 39 20 9 29 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

