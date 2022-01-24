ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

How farmers are reducing inputs without losing yield

By XtremeAg
Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. I hope everyone had a great holiday season. We need to all try our best to take a little downtime each year to just get our thoughts together ... being...

www.agriculture.com

High Plains Journal

Study: New variety will help farmers increase sorghum yields

Scientists with the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Collaborative Research on Sorghum and Millet have developed a sorghum variety they say will provide natural resistance to pathogens and pests that have crippled the crop in humid, lowland areas of western Ethiopia. Their research is reported in a recent issue...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rise as slaughter rates increase

CHICAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Wednesday on technical buying and as rising U.S. slaughter rates eased concerns about cattle supply backups. Cattle processing rates have ramped up after pandemic-related staffing shortages at some meat plants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

2022 could be profitable despite skyrocketing input costs

Input costs for grain farms are going to go up considerably in 2022. That’s the major take-away from a new report from the University of Illinois farmdoc Project. Agricultural economics professor Gary Schnitkey discusses the findings in a new video report, Managing 2022 Input Uncertainties. When it comes to...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

This Company Wants to Help the World Reduce Sodium Consumption Without Compromising Taste

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reducing sodium intake by 33% could prevent between 28,000 and 50,000 premature deaths per year in the U.S. This fact prompted the FDA to release voluntary sodium reduction goals for the food industry, “to provide measurable voluntary short-term (2.5-year) goals for sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods to reduce excess population sodium intake.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans, soyoil finish firmer

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday in a turnaround from losses the previous session. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 4-1/4 cents at $14.07-1/4 a bushel. The contract stayed within Monday's trading range. * CBOT March soymeal ended down $1.90 at $392.00, while March soyoil futures rose 0.54 cent to 62.51 cents per lb. * Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's chief executive estimated that U.S. farmers will plant about 87 million acres of soybeans and 93 million acres of corn this year. * In Argentina, a major exporter of soy products, rains have brought a "water bomb" to key farming areas in Buenos Aires province, Rosario grains exchange said, after a drought there hit corn and soybeans. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle sink to November lows; hogs set contract high

CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures tumbled on Monday as investors reduced risk and after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week confirmed producers placed more animals into feedlots in December, analysts said. The USDA said cattle producers placed 1.96 million head in feedlots last...
CHICAGO, IL
capitalpress.com

WSDA: Farmers in one county would lose 11,000 acres to mandatory buffers

Mandatory riparian buffers sought by Gov. Jay Inslee could take up more than 11,000 acres of farmland in Skagit County and nearly 5,000 acres in Lewis County, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Skagit and Lewis counties are two productive farm areas in Western Washington. The agriculture department...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Agriculture Online

TABLE-U.S. Plains winter wheat condition ratings decline -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Condition ratings for winter wheat fell during January in most U.S. Plains states, including Kansas and Oklahoma, the top two producers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The United States is among the world's biggest wheat exporters. The USDA issued its last national winter wheat ratings of the season on Nov. 29, reporting 44% of the U.S. crop in good to excellent condition as of Nov. 28. Over the winter, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service releases monthly reports for select states. The government will resume weekly U.S. crop progress reports in April. The USDA rated 30% of the Kansas winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition as of Jan. 23, down from 33% at the start of the month. In Oklahoma, 16% of the state's wheat was rated good to excellent, down from 20% by Jan. 3. Wheat ratings also declined in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota, but improved slightly in Montana. U.S. farmers planted 34.4 million acres of winter wheat for 2022, the most in six years, the USDA said this month. However, most of the Plains breadbasket is in the grip of a drought that is expected to persist through April, according to the latest seasonal outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center. Farmers in the Plains states grow hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is milled into flour for bread. Ratings fell sharply in Illinois, where farmers grow soft red winter wheat used to make cookies and snack foods. The USDA rated 42% of the Illinois crop as good to excellent by Jan. 24, down from 75% by Jan. 2. Very Poor Fair Good Excellent Good/ Poor Excellent Colorado Jan. 24 14 26 40 20 0 20 Jan. 3 11 22 42 25 0 25 Year-ago 18 18 47 16 1 17 Illinois Jan. 24 3 12 43 33 9 42 Jan. 3 3 7 15 67 8 75 Year-ago 4 7 24 54 11 65 Kansas Jan. 24 8 23 39 29 1 30 Jan. 3 8 17 42 30 3 33 Year-ago 7 17 33 40 3 43 Kentucky Jan. 24 1 2 12 73 12 85 Jan. 3 1 1 7 85 6 91 Year-ago 0 1 13 71 15 86 Montana Jan. 24 19 46 21 14 0 14 Jan. 3 16 55 17 12 0 12 Year-ago 1 4 27 62 6 68 Nebraska Jan. 24 8 11 45 33 3 36 Jan. 3 8 11 42 37 2 39 Year-ago 6 12 48 33 1 34 N. Carolina Jan. 24 0 3 23 66 8 74 Jan. 3 1 3 34 57 5 62 Year-ago 1 9 43 45 2 47 North Dakota Jan. 24 0 17 67 15 1 16 Jan. 3 1 11 49 37 2 39 Year-ago 7 12 60 20 1 21 Oklahoma Jan. 24 20 23 41 15 1 16 Jan. 3 19 25 36 18 2 20 Year-ago 1 4 34 58 3 61 South Dakota Jan. 24 3 6 60 30 1 31 Jan. 3 2 11 49 37 1 38 Year-ago 3 18 47 32 0 32 Texas Jan. 24 46 25 22 7 0 7 Jan. 3 na na na na na na Year-ago 12 29 39 20 9 29 (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Largest U.S. farm group opposes cattle market quotas

While supporting more transparency in cattle prices, the American Farm Bureau Federation draws the line at requiring meatpackers to buy slaughter cattle on the cash market, said president Zippy Duvall. Mandatory purchases are a prime feature of the leading Senate bill for cattle market reform. Two sponsors of the Senate...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on global supply worries; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.7%% on Monday, with prices supported by concerns over global supplies, while soybeans and corn ticked higher. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 1.7% to $7.93-1/4 a bushel as of 0707 GMT. Soybeans rose 0.1% to $14.15 a bushel and corn quarter of a cent to 0.5% to $6.16-1/2 a bushel.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Key trends impacting the farm economy

There was a lot of agricultural exuberance in 2021. The combination of lower production costs and higher crop prices meant strong profits in the farm economy. It was a good price year for most crops including corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. Brent Gloy is a partner with Agricultural Economic Insights...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Precision technology could aid farmers during future ag input spikes

Precision technology could aid farmers during future ag input spikes. Sky high ag input prices are top of mind for most farmers right now, but new sprayer technology has one farmer hopeful for the future. Northeast Iowa farmer Carl Dodge tells Brownfield just like everyone across the country, ““We are...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs

Sorghum can diversify crop rotations by increasing yield, lowering inputs. The Executive Director of Nebraska’s sorghum groups says by adding sorghum to a crop rotation farmers can boost their bottom line. Nate Blum says following sorghum with other crops can increase yields as much as 8 percent. “And, that’s...
AGRICULTURE
wisfarmer.com

Shullsburg crop farmer shares advice on winning corn yield strategy

Tim Appell is no stranger to a win. The Shullsburg crop farmer won the 2020 National Corn Grower's Association's (NCGA) National Corn Yield contest, and is a two-time winner of the same contest at the state level, including the 2021 contest. While any farmer knows that any crop yield comes...
SHULLSBURG, WI
The Monroe News

Farmer loses dozens of cows in windstorm

Dead cows in the milking parlor. Dead cows in the pen. Dead cows in the alley. The Butlers can’t unsee the images: It’s Dec. 16, and Category 1 hurricane-level winds hit their West Michigan operation. It’s 5 a.m., and a power pole falls onto a barn. Electricity rifles through the walls. Inside them are cattle.
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois farmers report record crop yields for 2021

(The Center Square) – Last year was a banner year for Illinois farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2021 Illinois Crop Production summary shows that it was an excellent year for soybeans, corn and wheat. The state remains the top producer of soybeans with an estimated yield of 64...
AGRICULTURE

