This is just one of the fascinating people you might want to keep your eye on in 2022. The sign on Stacy Harper’s storefront office on Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville says “The Connector” in big, bold lettering — and what an apt title that is. In her 10 years of community work, Harper — the founder of the nonprofit Lighthouse Solutions — has become proficient at meeting clients where they’re at and connecting them with the resources they need to better their lives.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO