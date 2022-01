More dining options are coming to West Campus. After seeing a need for more food options for students who frequent Texas A&M’s West Campus, the Board of Regents approved the two-story West Campus Food Hall in May of 2020 for the area located behind the Biochemistry/Biophysics building. The project will now open its doors for the first time at the start of the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with two restaurants: Copperhead Jack's and Houston Street Subs. More vendors will continue to open as construction finishes throughout 2022.

