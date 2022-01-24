ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Debut Confirmed For February 8

Carscoops
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfa Romeo confirmed that the much-anticipated Tonale C-SUV will debut on February 8 at 15:00 CET. The digital event is dubbed “La Metamorphosis”, obviously referring to the upcoming transformation of the Italian automaker’s range from ICE-powered to electric-only by 2027. The Tonale was introduced in concept...

www.carscoops.com

