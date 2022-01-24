America’s Most Popular Fairs: Two In Massachusetts Make Top 20 List

WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Two of the most well-attended fairs in the country are in Massachusetts, according to a recent ranking.

Carnival Warehouse put out its annual list of the Top 50 Fairs in America.

The Big E in West Springfield came in at No. 3 with nearly 1.5 million attending last fall. And the Topsfield Fair, said to be America’s oldest, ranked 20th with more than half a million coming to the fair in 2021.

The top spot went to the State Fair Of Texas, followed by the Arizona State Fair.

Click her e for the full list.