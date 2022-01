Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) could go on strike over new pay conditions being imposed by management, according to unions.Unite the Union is balloting members at the financial watchdog, claiming the organisation is turning into a “bargain basement” regulator.Members will start voting whether to take industrial action, with the ballot closing at the end of the month.The union said the FCA’s proposed changes will leave staff out of pocket, with cuts of between 10% and 12% as a result of performance bonuses being scrapped.The FCA is pushing ahead with changes to pay, which bosses insist will increase wages...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO