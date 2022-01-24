ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnswering the first round of behind-the-scenes question in “Q&A TODAY,”...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'Today' Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer Reveals How She Expertly Fits Her 3 Sons in Same NYC Bedroom

The Today meteorologist, who gave birth to her third child in September, pulled back the curtain on the new sleeping situation inside her New York City apartment. Since excess square footage can be quite the elusive perk in Manhattan real estate, the co-host revealed how she’s making it work for her three kids all in in one bedroom.
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Triple vaxxed Whoopi Goldberg says Covid diagnosis was a ‘shock’

Whoopi Goldberg has said her Covid diagnosis was a “shock” because she is triple vaxxed against the disease. Goldberg, who co-hosts The View with Joy Behar, made an appearance on the ABC talk show on Wednesday (5 January) – two days after Behar confirmed Goldberg had tested positive for Covid over the holidays. During the interview, the 67-year-old actor revealed that the positive test result was a “shock” because, not only was she was fully vaccinated against Covid, she had also received her booster dose. “I haven’t been anywhere, I hadn’t done anything,” Goldberg continued, adding, “But that’s the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
Person
Sheinelle Jones
Person
Al Roker
The Independent

CNN backs host Andy Cohen after ‘stupid and drunk’ Ryan Seacrest comments live on air

CNN has backed host Andy Cohen after he slammed rival Ryan Seacrest and his team live on air on New Year’s Eve. Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Anderson Cooper during the broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.“The only thing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wardrobe#Anchors#Q A
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Ratings Crash NBC’s Miley Cyrus Party, CBS’ Nashville Bash

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” maintained its title as the highest-rated and most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration telecast, hitting a four-year high in ratings and viewers for the show as the world said goodbye to 2021 last Friday. Though new offerings from NBC (“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson”) and CBS (“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”) were no match for the King of NYE content, they showed promising Nielsen results for the two freshman events going up against the 50-year-old “Rockin’ Eve” stalwart. From 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m....
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shows how her 3 sons sleep in one New York City bedroom: 'For now'

The TODAY meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, are making the most out of their New York City apartment when it comes to fitting their family all in one space. Dylan showcased their craftiness in an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 22, posting a photo of the bedroom that their three sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and baby Russell “Rusty” share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Is ‘All For’ Plastic Surgery—But She Prefers the ‘Natural Look’

With more than 30 years in Hollywood, Mariska Hargitay‘s plastic surgery opinions have changed over time. Though Hargitay, who is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hasn’t confirmed any procedures she’s done, she’s made it known that she’s not opposed to plastic surgery by any means—though she does prefer the more “natural look.” Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0.00+ Buy Now In an interview with Ladies Home Journal in March 2013, Hargitay revealed that she used to be “against” plastic surgery, but has warmed up to the idea of it as she became older....
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kristen Bell’s daughter questioned doctor before her mom’s colonoscopy: ‘It was great’

Kristen Bell has revealed that at her latest colonoscopy appointment, her eight-year-old daughter, Lincoln, confronted her mom’s doctor about the procedure.While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 25, Bell, 41, recalled how she recently got her first routine colonoscopy, an exam that “detects any changes or abnormalities” in the rectum and large intestines, per Mayo Clinic. Before the examination began, Bell’s daughter, Lincoln, stepped in to ask the doctor a few questions."She was sitting there, and we were getting the paperwork or whatever,” Bell explained. “And she looks at my doctor with this sly look, because you can...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy