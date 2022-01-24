Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home

The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said.Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call, authorities said. Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee, striking him in the head and arm, police said.A law enforcement official told The Associated Press...
Comments / 0