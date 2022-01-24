ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

Suburban COVID testing company raided by FBI amid complaints

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13owKk_0duBdfvJ00

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Rolling Meadows-based COVID-19 testing company was reportedly raided by the FBI over the weekend.

An FBI Chicago spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that agents carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in Rolling Meadows, where the Center for COVID Control headquarters is located. The agency declined to comment on the nature of the search though.

Block Club Chicago first reported the company was under federal investigation over complaints about long waits for test results, among other things.

The Center for COVID Control operates in a number of states, and has billed the federal government for more than $120 million for testing services.

In Illinois, the state announced Friday the company will keep its testing locations closed for the "foreseeable future" during the Attorney General’s investigation.

Raoul demanded the company “immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing.”

Additionally, Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison had previously announced the state was suing the COVID testing company for consumer fraud.

The Better Business Bureau has given the company an 'F' score.

According to the Center for COVID Control, at one point the company had more than 300 locations across at least 26 states and collected more than 80,000 tests a day.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Rolling Meadows, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Rolling Meadows, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Covid#Fraud#Usa Today#Block Club Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy