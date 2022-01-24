Suburban COVID testing company raided by FBI amid complaints

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Rolling Meadows-based COVID-19 testing company was reportedly raided by the FBI over the weekend.

An FBI Chicago spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that agents carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in Rolling Meadows, where the Center for COVID Control headquarters is located. The agency declined to comment on the nature of the search though.

Block Club Chicago first reported the company was under federal investigation over complaints about long waits for test results, among other things.

The Center for COVID Control operates in a number of states, and has billed the federal government for more than $120 million for testing services.

In Illinois, the state announced Friday the company will keep its testing locations closed for the "foreseeable future" during the Attorney General’s investigation.

Raoul demanded the company “immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing.”

Additionally, Minnesota's Attorney General Keith Ellison had previously announced the state was suing the COVID testing company for consumer fraud.

The Better Business Bureau has given the company an 'F' score.

According to the Center for COVID Control, at one point the company had more than 300 locations across at least 26 states and collected more than 80,000 tests a day.