James Mastandrea is out as CEO at Houston-based Whitestone REIT after the company says it fired him with cause. Mastandrea was fired after an internal investigation due to a violation of an employment agreement and conduct that didn't meet company standards or responsibilities of the CEO, the company said. Whitestone didn't expand on the cause but stated in a release that it wasn't related to Whitestone financials or operating performance. He had been CEO since 2006.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO