Despite Rocky Week, Crypto Continues to Become Mainstream

As we go to press, U.S. equities have officially entered correction territory for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Market volatility has spiked, with the CBOE Volatility Index (better known as the VIX) up more than +35% intra-day, and more than doubling year to date to a recent 36 (we started the year at 17.2). Angst over a plethora of issues is currently plaguing the market including higher interest rates, inflation, domestic politics, and geopolitics on the Eastern Front in Europe with Russia and Ukraine, amongst others. Which of these risk factors is precisely the culprit is hard to pinpoint, given the Federal Reserve signaled higher interest rates to come back on November 22. Investors may simply fear the Fed is further behind the curve than they admit, which may ultimately result in more aggressive, or more hawkish, monetary policy in months to come.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO