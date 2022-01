Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. The columbine is a flower that Livia Cetti has yet to master. The artist has been making paper flowers from her basement in The Bronx for nearly 15 years, and it’s a challenge like this that keeps her on her toes. “The more complex the petal, the harder it is to create,” she explains. Cetti, who has a background in floristry, starts by handling the real bloom and observing its gesture, though botanical accuracy is not her aim. “I am trying to capture the feeling I get from it; it’s impressionistic. Paper flowers have a similar psychological effect to real flowers. They are beautiful! You light up.”

