Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bound for another 30% crash

By Filip L.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardano's price action is slipping below the monthly S1 and crucial historical support. Once broken below this vital support, an area of 30% losses could be triggered. Expect bulls to await the FED meeting later this week before engaging in the market. Cardano (ADA) price action is not seeing...

