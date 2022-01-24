Axie Infinity price set to dip lower as AXS bulls disappear

Gold price remains pressured amid firmer US dollar and Treasury yields. Fed almost confirms a March rate hike, also balance-sheet reduction this year. Gold price is pressured by the hawkish Fed’s rhetoric-driven sell-off, as Jerome Powell and Company explicitly said there is room for interest rate hikes while adding that the plans for the balance-sheet reduction are in the offing. The US Treasury yields continue taking advantage of the Fed’s hawkishness, underpinning the dollar bulls at gold’s expense. Further, expectations of aggressive Fed tightening killed the appetite for riskier assets such as stocks and boosted the greenback’s safe-haven demand, exerting additional bearish pressure on gold price. The focus now shifts towards the US top-tier economic releases for fresh trading opportunities in gold.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO