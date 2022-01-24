ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axie Infinity price set to dip lower as AXS bulls disappear

By Akash Girimath
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity price shattered the $58.22 to $69.22 demand zone, flipping it to a beaker. Investors can expect a 25% crash upon the retest of the demand zone’s lower limit at $58.22. A decisive close above the $69.22 barrier will invalidate the bearish thesis for AXS. Axie Infinity...

www.fxstreet.com

