Real Estate

18250 W Stinson Dr

Cover picture for the articleAwesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental W/ Heated Pool and Spa! - Amazing Furnished Vacation home in Highly Desirable Arizona Traditions 55+ Community. This open concept 2 bedroom home features a Large Family room with views to the backyard pool and spa,...

1901 E. Osborn RD

Look & Lease & Save $200! - Our location offers the convenience of a city location in a quiet community with beautiful large trees, lush landscaping, and quick access to all the area has to offer. Hidden Village offers large, comfortable apartment homes and includes washer/dryers, spacious closets, fully applianced kitchens, extra-large windows, and individually controlled air and heat. Our gated community offers covered parking close to your apartment home and is always well lighted. We know you will find us a great retreat and will be proud to call Hidden Village "HOME". *Select units, OAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
710 S 167th Lane

4 bedrooms at a great price in Goodyear! - 650 minimum credit required. New paint inside ! All appliances, hard to find 4 bedrooms in this condition at this price! Island in kitchen, neutral colored carpet and walls. Great area with XL parks and shopping within walking distance. Nice backyard with a green belt behind. Goodyear 2.5% sales tax, $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. $20 monthly admin fee. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance.
GOODYEAR, AZ
8112 N 32nd Dr

AVAILABLE SOON!!! - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1bathroom townhouse conveniently located near the I-17, offering easy access to dining and shopping throughout the Phoenix Metropolitan area. This townhome has living areas downstairs and bedrooms upstairs. The living area includes an open living room, dining room, and a kitchen with a pantry and plenty of cabinet space. All appliances are included as is.
PHOENIX, AZ
6766 W Del Mar Lane

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Peoria - Beautiful single-family home for rent in Peoria, Arizona. The home was built in 2002 and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features upgraded amenities throughout. The interior of the home features LVP flooring, tile, and a spacious living room. The exterior of the home features a fenced-in grass yard and a two-car garage, while the modern kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel energy efficient appliances. The home contains universally designed features, such as being a single-story and single-step residence, with roll-in shower and grab bars in the master bathroom. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
PEORIA, AZ
Arizona State
6341 W. Raymond St.

Brand New 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Smart Lennar" Home is Available now! - Brand new Lennar home at Villages on 63rd. This home has a gorgeous open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, and a spacious owner's suite. Four bedroom, 2 bathroom single level home. All stainless steel appliances, blinds, and features Lennar SMART home technology. Close to 202, I-10, and Baseline rd.
PHOENIX, AZ
13365 W Canyon Creek Dr

4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! - Spacious one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in West Point is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new interior and exterior paint along with brand new carpet. Home features large living room and family room and comes with all appliances except washer and dryer. It also features a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, a large walk in closet in the master, a covered patio and a finished backyard. Property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
1691 E. Gary Drive

Chandler 7Bd/3.5 Basement Home Avail 8/1/17 - WOW! 3216 sq ft including finished basement. 7 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath. Recently updated BASEMENT. Home has Brazilian walnut and custom tile on main floor. Formal living room and dining rooms. Casual family room with gas fireplace next to an open kitchen with breakfast room. Granite counter tops, work island and large pantry. Second floor offers large master bedroom with private bath and 1 regular closet 1 walk in closet, 3 more bedrooms and second bath. Fully finished BASEMENT has 3 large bedrooms, third full bath, large game room. Realtor/client verify all pertinent information including schools appliances and deposits.
REAL ESTATE
10115 E Mountain View Rd

Beautiful 2 Bed/2 Bath in gated community! - Property Id: 775004. Gated and private first floor unit, with single car garage, in the exclusive beautiful gated Venetian II condominiums. Located in Scottsdale Ranch, this condo has been beautifully furnished, covered patio with mountain views, gorgeous community grounds including heated pool, spa and fitness center. This popular gated community is centrally located in Scottsdale and is next to the Mercado shopping center. Enjoy miles of walking and biking trails through Scottsdale Ranch Park. Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has two large closets, built in cabinets, garage, and personality plus! Mountain views! Owner/agent.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
7575 E. Indian Bend condo 2031

Amazing Location, well maintained condo next to McCormick Railroad Park - Beautiful upstairs condo in the heart of Scottsdale! Located in the prime gated community of Sienna Condominiums. Everything you want in a home includes a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, two full bathrooms, newer kitchen appliances, a new hot water heater, a fireplace in the living area, a peaceful patio to relax on, and extra storage on the patio. This beautifully manicured community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, 2 heated pools, and tennis courts! Covered, assigned parking included Washer and Dryer included. All new ceiling fans will be installed before move-in! Water, sewer, and trash $40.00 per month flat rate.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
5249 E Shea Blvd 106

Located in the La Camarilla Villas Condominiums, first floor condo featuring a 2 bed, 2 bath split floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steal appliances. The unit includes a washer and dryer inside. No carpet here, tile throughout unit. You will find a beautiful view from the patio! The complex features a sparkling blue pool that is within steps of the unit. No pets.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3030 North Hayden Road

Dream of living in famous Scottsdale? Look no further. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Condo located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale on greenbelt/golf course. Walking distance to Old Town, Golfing and the Ball Park. Minutes to all the famous restaurants and shopping in the area. Relax with amazing mountain views from the front terrace or back balcony. Enjoy private time in the spacious backyard or take a dip in the sparkling pool. Large main with double shower and view deck. Skylights make it bright and welcoming. Marble counters and a large walk-in pantry. Double wide doors to the back and a wood burning fireplace. Covered balconies overlook the yard. This Condo has it all!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
1106 E Weber Dr #1008

Tempe Modern Living Near ASU Ideally located Between Tempe and Scottsdale 3 Bedrooms plus Roof Deck - 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, plus Roof Deck and 2 Car Garage, Stainless Steel Appliances. 3 Story Single Family Home. Built according to the highest standard of Energy efficiency which converts to major savings in utility bills. Tankless Hot Water Heater. Stack Washer, Dryer. Bathrooms are Custom Designs, stylish Tile Flooring, and carpets. Ideally located close to ASU and Tempe Town Center and Scottsdale, Easy Freeway access, shopping, and entertainment are only moments away. This is convenience at its finest. The community has Pool, Spa, and Ramada.
TEMPE, AZ
2015 W Berridge Lane Apt

Nice 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms for rent - Property Id: 814571. Nice and Clean 2 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms for rent. Each room has laminated wood flooring and ceiling fans. Kitcken, bathrooms, living room and dining room, has tile flooring. Easy to clean up also has a laundry room on the site. 1 private storage room, 1 private cover ceiling parking and street parking available. Nice quiet area and neighborhood.
OTTAWA, KS
The Deme at Filmore Apartments 617 North 3rd Avenue

1BR Downtown PHX w/ washer dryer in unit - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! This unit is available 2/22/2022 but I have another unit on site I can show. The Deme Apartments at Fillmore has been recently renovated! The community now has yellow paint theme, new pool, and renovated the 1BR units. They feature a washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, black appliances, and we opened up the kitchen. Living at the Deme puts you in a perfect downtown location off Fillmore and 3rd making you close to downtown living/work environments, minutes from the Phoenix International Airport, downtown sports and entertainment venues, Roosevelt Row and more!
REAL ESTATE
407 East Pecan Road

407 East Pecan Road Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Cute & cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with 2 car garage near the Baseline Corridor and convenient to downtown. This townhome comes complete with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful brand new 18'' ceramic tile throughout the whole house. Private front court yard with sitting area. Backyard is secluded and has an entry gate to the common area.
PHOENIX, AZ
504 East Roosevelt Street

2 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2,004 SF + 2 Car Garage in Downtown Phoenix - High efficiency, energy star home in the heart of the Roosevelt District in Downtown Phoenix. This three level townhouse offers a modern/industrial feel and exquisite features throughout, including wood plank tiles, waterfall quartz countertops, intricate tile work, modern finishes and more. Main level offers a great room concept with open kitchen, balcony offering incredible views of the city skyline and powder bathroom. Second floor features an open workspace area and two bedroom suites – one with a single sink/vanity, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet; the other with dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage + Washer/Dryer included! Private rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying an evening cocktail or a morning cup of joe! Enjoy the ideal urban life where everything is walkable/bikeable. Centrally located close to the light rail, downtown ASU, restaurants, baseball/basketball, entertainment, theater, grocery stores, library, yoga, dining and more!
PHOENIX, AZ
3055 W Lone Cactus Dr

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,101 square feet. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, patio and grass back yard.
PHOENIX, AZ
MATC Times

3118 W. Wells Street

One Bedroom Close to Downtown with Heat INCLUDED! - Spacious one bedroom. Most units feature hardwood floors. All utilities are included in the rent, you only pay for electric!. Call to schedule a showing or submit an application today. UNIT MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. CONTACT OFFICE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
10042 W Illini St

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sunset Farms is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Sunset Farms is available for immediate move in! Home features stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42" cabinets, cabinets in the laundry room, double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bath, new flooring in family room, a finished backyard and a covered patio covered patio. Property is located on a corner lot and is close to schools, shopping, the park, and highway access.
REAL ESTATE
3658-3660 N. 5th Ave

Mid Century Modern Living in the Heart of Uptown Phoenix - Come enjoy living in an apartment that is unique, cozy, and tranquil. With spacious 2-bedroom floor plans available starting at $1,250. All units surround a gated quiet pool. You will appreciate this American style piece of history originally established between the 1950's and 1960's. Park Royal is located in the Harborwood/Encanto area just north of downtown. Being in a central location gives easy access to public buses, and major highways. A shopping center in walking distance and only blocks away from downtown Phoenix where there are beautiful museums, and restaurants. Come take a tour of what could be your new home. You won't regret it.
PHOENIX, AZ

