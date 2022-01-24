18250 W Stinson Dr

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Peoria - Beautiful single-family home for rent in Peoria, Arizona. The home was built in 2002 and has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and features upgraded amenities throughout. The interior of the home features LVP flooring, tile, and a spacious living room. The exterior of the home features a fenced-in grass yard and a two-car garage, while the modern kitchen features granite counters and stainless-steel energy efficient appliances. The home contains universally designed features, such as being a single-story and single-step residence, with roll-in shower and grab bars in the master bathroom. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/

PEORIA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO