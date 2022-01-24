18250 W Stinson Dr

2 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2,004 SF + 2 Car Garage in Downtown Phoenix - High efficiency, energy star home in the heart of the Roosevelt District in Downtown Phoenix. This three level townhouse offers a modern/industrial feel and exquisite features throughout, including wood plank tiles, waterfall quartz countertops, intricate tile work, modern finishes and more. Main level offers a great room concept with open kitchen, balcony offering incredible views of the city skyline and powder bathroom. Second floor features an open workspace area and two bedroom suites – one with a single sink/vanity, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet; the other with dual sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 Car Garage + Washer/Dryer included! Private rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying an evening cocktail or a morning cup of joe! Enjoy the ideal urban life where everything is walkable/bikeable. Centrally located close to the light rail, downtown ASU, restaurants, baseball/basketball, entertainment, theater, grocery stores, library, yoga, dining and more!
