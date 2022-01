The Utah Jazz will start Hassan Whiteside in place of Rudy Gobert (calf) in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Jazz are pretty shorthanded for tonight's game, so Whiteside should see as many minutes as he can handle in his return to the court. He has not played a game in two weeks, but the team has not yet commented on whether or not he would have a minutes limit.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO